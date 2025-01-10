By way of caveat, which I will continue to offer until if/when the RFK Jr. tree bears fruit, I am by no means convinced that he is actually going to do anything about the elephant in the room — the mRNA gene therapy revolution — especially since he’s gone silent on the vaxx front since being announced for HHS head.

Maybe his apologists are right and he’s playing the long game; time will tell.

Yet, whatever goods he truly plans to deliver or not, it’s heartening to see the industry so transparently freaked out about a guy who explicitly promised not to take any vaccines off of the market. Indeed, all that RFK has very meekly floated policy-wise is that they undergo actual safety testing, which would require a placebo control group and which doesn’t currently happen for any of the shots currently approved by the FDA.

But even that is a bridge too far for the industry.

Hence the smears. Hence the propaganda blitzkrieg. Hence the Karen-type letters to the manager, as it were.

(Side note: why the framers found it necessary to empower the legislative branch to veto the executive appointments of a duly elected executive, I don’t get. But surely there’s some convoluted balance-of-power justification a constitutional scholars could provide.)

Via Committee to Protect Health Care (emphasis added):

As physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of our patients and communities, we are appalled by Donald Trump's reckless decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency–he is actively dangerous. We urge the Senate to protect and defend our patients' access to quality health care by rejecting his appointment. This appointment is an affront to the principles of public health, the tireless dedication of medical professionals, and the trust that millions of Americans place in the health care system*. RFK Jr. has a well-documented history of spreading dangerous disinformation on vaccines and public health interventions, leaving vulnerable communities unprotected and placing millions of lives at risk. His appointment is a direct threat to the safety of our patients and the public at large. A strong public health infrastructure can only be achieved when we work collectively to protect one another. Vaccines are among the greatest medical breakthroughs in history, saving millions of lives and transforming communities worldwide… This appointment is a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death. Americans deserve better. Our patients deserve a Secretary of HHS who upholds the principles of science and public health, focusing on addressing real public health crises facing Americans such as the high cost of prescription drugs, access to care, and the systemic barriers patients face – not someone whose legacy is built on lies and conspiracy theories. As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately. Reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination and demand qualified leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, the protection of public health, and the well-being of all Americans. The health and security of our nation depend on it. Anything less is an abdication of responsibility to the American people.

*The gall of these goblins to claim that it’s RFK who is the cause of Americans’ lost faith in the medical system!

The interests that this dark money front group represents spent the last five years systematically dismantling whatever goodwill they had managed to build up over decades by throwing grandmothers on ventilators to watch them die for government cash and shooting six-month-old babies up with mRNA gene therapies when they had literally a statistically non-existent risk of severe injury or death from COVID-19.

Yet, like spoiled toddlers, they look everywhere but inwardly, blaming “conspiracy theories” and RFK Jr. for the trust deficit.

Via Gallup (emphasis added):

Americans' positive rating of the quality of healthcare in the U.S. is now at its lowest point in Gallup’s trend dating back to 2001. The current 44% of U.S. adults who say the quality of healthcare is excellent (11%) or good (33%) is down by a total of 10 percentage points since 2020 after steadily eroding each year. Between 2001 and 2020, majorities ranging from 52% to 62% rated U.S. healthcare quality positively; now, 54% say it is only fair (38%) or poor (16%)… Americans' largely negative views regarding healthcare coverage and quality in the U.S. likely contribute to the widespread perception that the overall healthcare system has major problems (54%) or is in a state of crisis (16%). The seven in 10 Americans now holding these views is in line with the trend average of 69%. Twenty-five percent of U.S. adults say the system has minor problems, and just 3% think it has no problems.

