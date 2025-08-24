Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1d

Will they be having stories about the non-stop inter-tribal warfare and scalpings that went on long before Whitey ever turned up to stop it? That might be worth listening to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb Witter's avatar
Deb Witter
14h

Benjamin, I am proud of you. Sorry you had to go through such lengths but thank you! Now listen, the Communist Manifesto is very clear in its dedication to destroy the American Family of any race! Why, we want our children completely befuddled regarding family, values, integrity, and instead want children focused on any kind of sex at a very early age. This should be called the age of CONFUSION! Let's not forgot the debauchery of Ancient Rome. This is on repeat now with these alternative confusions being spouted through every communication channel possible. The only thing missing are the crowds with out stretched arms to catch the free food. Thankfully our current leadership has a real man at the helm who is taking action against the out right debauchery that has been paraded in our capital. Tides are finally turning toward the correct direction which is common sense and practicality. All this other stuff is a terrible distraction that is actually demeaning to the public in general. AMEN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture