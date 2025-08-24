A while back — and this is how dedicated I am to bringing you people the news — I bit the bullet and gave leading child-grooming outfit Drag Queen Story Hour my email so they could solicit me for funds to convert more public school kids into trannies.
In exchange for my inbox being polluted on a regular basis, I stay up to date on their latest social engineering projects — again, a cross I bear with the greatest humility, in service of bringing you people the highest-quality information possible.
The latest Tranny Story Hour email:
“We are thrilled to announce that Indigenous Drag Story Hour is now an official Affiliate chapter of Drag Story Hour!
Founded by powerhouse performers Landa Lakes and Lady Shug, Indigenous Drag Story Hour centers Two-Spirit and Indigenous drag artists, sharing stories that honor Native cultures, languages, and histories with children and families all over!
This partnership celebrates the rich diversity within our drag family and deepens our commitment to inclusion, education, and community. We are proud to stand with Indigenous Drag Story Hour as they uplift tradition through glitter, storytelling, and visibility.”
Talk about a niche subculture!
How many “indigenous drag artists” could possibly be found in the entire North American subcontinent?
Gather the kids around to watch this ogre on some Navajo reservation struggle to read a children’s book about what the evil white man did to the environment or whatever.
I am reminded of a most excellent, if unsubtle, ditty by 80s punk band The Dead Milkmen, “Lesbian Eskimo Midget Left-Handed Ninja Albino,” which I’ll take any opportunity to promote.
Will they be having stories about the non-stop inter-tribal warfare and scalpings that went on long before Whitey ever turned up to stop it? That might be worth listening to.
Benjamin, I am proud of you. Sorry you had to go through such lengths but thank you! Now listen, the Communist Manifesto is very clear in its dedication to destroy the American Family of any race! Why, we want our children completely befuddled regarding family, values, integrity, and instead want children focused on any kind of sex at a very early age. This should be called the age of CONFUSION! Let's not forgot the debauchery of Ancient Rome. This is on repeat now with these alternative confusions being spouted through every communication channel possible. The only thing missing are the crowds with out stretched arms to catch the free food. Thankfully our current leadership has a real man at the helm who is taking action against the out right debauchery that has been paraded in our capital. Tides are finally turning toward the correct direction which is common sense and practicality. All this other stuff is a terrible distraction that is actually demeaning to the public in general. AMEN!