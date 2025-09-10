Armageddon Prose

John
I well remember the days when Solzenetsyn was a hero of the West before he started to tell the real story of the Bolsheviks and who they were, clue, 90% of them were not Russian.

Sad to see the call for independence for the former Ukraine when they had independence for many decades until Nudelman turned up with her cookies to start Holdomor II.

They say that the tragedy of humanity is that its peoples do not learn from the mistakes of others and the tragedy of the former Ukraine is that its people do not even learn from their own mistakes.

If the Bolsheviks genocide you once, shame on the Bolsheviks but if they return bearing cookies to complete the genocide shame on the former Ukrainians for falling for it yet again and laughing whilst Russians were burnt alive and shelled for the absolute temerity of daring to want to speak their own language.

Thank God that they don't have nukes or none of us would be here to write anything.

Dejan Mihailovic
"At least where I’ve been in Western Ukraine, popular opinion is unanimous that Ukraine is a separate entity from Russia and there is no desire for “reunification” or whatever Kremlin propaganda." Correct, and this part of Ukraine shall remain independent entity.

