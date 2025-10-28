At least since the 1910 Rockefeller/Carnegie takeover of institutionalized medicine via the Flexner Report, the MD class can be generally divided into three cohorts:

· Doctors who tell the truth about vaccines regardless of the professional or literal costs

· Doctors who evangelize about vaccines as if they are manna from heaven (often generating millions or hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves for their efforts)

· Doctors — not necessarily malicious, but definitely spineless — who defer their professional opinion to whatever they deem to be the consensus, taking the path of safety and least resistance. They may whisper their skepticisms to a colleague over drinks after work, but they would never risk it all by going to the mat with their misgivings

The first class of doctors, the only ones worth a damn, are vanishingly rare, and all the more so after their ranks were purged during COVID — a sweet ancillary benefit for the industry that made billions off the most profitable “vaccine” in human history.

Related: Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

Industry would prefer that the medical community be packed with the second cohort, the vaccine evangelist, as they don’t need to resort to coercive measures to keep them under control. Far from a liability, in fact, the evangelist with the credibility of the “MD” behind their name can serve as a powerful asset.

Alas, I suspect that most doctors fall into the third category — the go-along-to-get-along type who take their marching orders with hung heads and do whatever they need to do to keep the cash and prestige.

Meet Dr. Marcus Zervos, epitome of that third category and the lead author of a truly remarkable, large-scale study on chronic disease rates in vaxxed vs. unvaxxed children that we’ll survey coming up — a study that his own institution buried, the existence of which was never acknowledged publicly until Sen. Ron Johnson got ahold of it and entered it into the Congressional record in September.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

On hidden camera, here’s what the Zervos offered by way of explanation for killing the study:

“Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Consider the moral bankruptcy; this guy would rather keep his vaunted career, his cushy house, his Porsche, and maybe his mistress, than potentially save millions of kids by simply telling the truth, by merely publishing his own study he spent three years of his life executing — who at some point, either explicitly or as a passive consequence of inertia, decided that his salary was the price of his soul.

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

Multiply Dr. Zervos by a hundred thousand, and that’s your professional medical class — a legion of brokeback scoundrels willing to service whatever interests they’ve got to in order to keep their fingers in the pie, including enabling the continued maiming of children en masse with their silence.

Related: WHO Accuses Anti-Vaxxers of ‘Anti-Science Aggression,’ Calls Them ‘Killing Force’

Here are the findings of Dr. Zervos censored study, titled the Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study (emphasis added):

“Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) is a large, vertically integrated healthcare system, offering primary, pediatric, acute, and specialty services in Metropolitan Detroit, with 4.2 million ambulatory care visits annually. The Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a non-profit health maintenance organization (HMO) and subsidiary of HFHS, has approximately 570,000 enrolled members… This retrospective study evaluated health outcomes of a consecutive cohort of children born between 2000 and 2016 and enrolled in HAP… Data sources for this study included medical, clinical and payer records from HFHS and HAP, supplemented with data from the State of Michigan immunization registry. Data tables included encounters (outpatient and emergency), hospitalizations, diagnoses, procedures and billing data on all services. Vaccinations evaluated included all vaccines on the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule (Vaccine Schedule)… In contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by increased risk for asthma, atopy, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. Overall, our findings suggest that in certain children exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these disorders.”

In some categories, like autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders, the researchers documented an over five-fold increase in prevalence in vaxxed kids vs. unvaxxed kids.

How many other studies like this one are out there, silently rotting on some institutional shelf, never to see the light of day?

How many “first, do no harm” white coat invertebrates like Zervos are out there, knowingly obfuscating reality so that pharma can keep the needle-rape hustle going full steam ahead?

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv