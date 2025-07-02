On June 25, in a grand display of ironic hypocrisy given that she has previously suggested the platform be condemned down the Memory Hole for non-compliance with the censorship regime she oversees, EU overlord Ursula von der Leyen appeared on X to incite a tranny insurrection in Hungary:

“I call on the Hungarian authorities to allow the Budapest Pride to go ahead without fear of any criminal or administrative sanctions against the organisers or participants. To the LGBTIQ+ community in Hungary and beyond: I will always be your ally. You have every reason to be proud.”

By way of backstory, the deep respecter of Democracy™ that is the EU has been engaged in a high-stakes diplomatic siege of the Eastern European nation-state to pressure it into embracing global trannyism —or face the wrath of Brussels.

Via Politico, May 25 (emphasis added):

“The majority of EU countries — including France and Germany — want the European Commission to crack down on Hungary over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s plan to ban upcoming Pride celebrations in Budapest, according to a joint statement seen by POLITICO. The move piles pressure on the Commission to penalize Budapest… Sixteen countries backed the statement, which was coordinated by the Dutch foreign ministry, to call on Brussels to “expeditiously make full use of the rule of law toolbox at its disposal” to make Budapest relent on its Pride ban… “We are highly alarmed by these developments,” reads the letter, signed by Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden. France and Germany have also signed on, an EU diplomat told POLITICO.”

(Brussels is currently holding €18 billion in EU funds due to Hungary hostage on the pretext of protecting sacred Democracy™.)

The color revolution reached its dramatic crescendo over the weekend, as the trannies, encouraged by Brussels, marched in a compelling show of force through the streets of Budapest.

In fact, far from providing just moral support, Orban alleged the EU “directed opposition politicians to organize the event,” which rings true to those of us familiar with how the globalist neoliberal behemoth operates.

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Saturday's Pride "repulsive and shameful", accusing the EU of directing opposition politicians to organise the event, which turned into an anti-government protest, local media reported in Sunday. The march in Budapest for LGBTQ+ swelled into one of the largest displays of opposition to Orban in recent years, as an estimated 100,000 participants defied a police ban and threats of fines to join the demonstration… Orban said opposition politicians instructed by "Brussels" had called on their voters to attend the event in large numbers, according to local news outlet Index. "Since yesterday, we are even more certain that these people [opposition politicians] must not be allowed near the helm of government. And we will not allow them," Orban told his supporters, according to Index. He did not offer any evidence for his comments. But the event was organised by the municipality of Budapest, led by mayor Gergely Karacsony, and Orban's government has accused him of being a "puppet" of Brussels for years… On Friday Orban said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who earlier this week called on Hungarian authorities to let the Pride parade go ahead, regarded Hungary "as a subordinated country" and likened her message to receiving orders from Moscow in communist times.”

As for all the Hungarian trannies out there celebrating the meddling in their internal politics by an oppressive unelected bureaucracy thousands of miles away: imagine being warped, brokeback, lost enough to be convinced that this witch is waging her jihad against the Hungarian state because she loves you and wants you to be happy.

Ursula is an apex predator, and she’ll throw the trannies under the bus at the first sign that they’ve become more of a liability than an asset.

What operators like von der Leyen require is total submission, to mop up the remnants of sovereignty that any EU member state still enjoys. This is a war for total — cultural, ethnic, political — hegemony continent-wide, with Brussels at the top of the pyramid.

