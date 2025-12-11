Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

kimyo
7m

i'd say the refusal to debate is strategy rather than cowardice.

more importantly, i doubt that the debate would sway more than a few percent.

in theory, if he is actually in charge, rfkjr has access to millions of fda and cdc emails. all he has to do is find a half dozen smoking guns. their own words will suffice to indict these criminals in the public eye.

a true sea change in public opinion will result once enough doubt has been sowed.

but rfkjr is insipid. a milquetoast. frankly the anti-vaccine movement would be better off if he gets impeached.

my test: if peter daszak is free to roam the streets, then rfkjr is co-opted or a moron or both. he's not fighting a war. he's hanging out at the country club.

Indrek Sarapuu
25m

But of course both Hotez & Offitt declined the invitation.

Neither could survive an actual debate...

