Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Paul Offit, Peter Hotez blow off invitations to join CDC committee meeting on hepatitis B vaxx for infants

The two most prominent vaccine pimps in the nation, Paul Offit and bloated diabetic Peter Hotez, who are all too happy to spout their talking points in safe spaces on cable news and legacy print media, recently declined arguably the biggest opportunity ever to confront their ideological opponents — to debunk, once and for all, for the world to see, the “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists,” mano a mano.

“Robert Malone: We need to address the question of why Mr. [Aaron] Siri was here and whether other voices or points of view were solicited to participate in our discussion this afternoon. Mina Zadeh: Just for everyone’s knowledge, we invited several people to give a broad perspective on the US vaccine schedule, how we got here and where we are. We invited three experts: we invited Dr. Paul Offit, former ACIP member, to come present his perspectives, and we also invited Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine developer at Texas Children’s Hospital. Unfortunately, they declined.”

Why the shrinking violet routine?

One is forced to speculate they won’t show because they’re cowards, fearful of scrutiny from the likes of Aaron Siri, RFK Jr. ally and famed pharmaceutical litigator.

Even while refusing to appear before the committee itself, Offit took to his aforementioned safe space, CNN, immediately prior to the meeting to claim that he was not invited to the ACIP hearing even though ACIP Executive Secretary Mina Zadeh above directly contradicts that claim. (One of them is lying; you can decide, based on the track record of Paul Offit, which one that is.)

This is not a one-off act of cowardice on Offit’s part.

Whenever he appears in public to hawk whatever new piece of pharmaceutical propaganda literature he’s vomited up, he screens and censors audience questions to avert any uncomfortable exposure of his quackery.

Via Children’s Health Defense, 2018:

“Dr. Paul Offit was at the National Press Club in Washington, DC October 29th peddling his new book, “BAD ADVICE: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians and Activists Aren’t Your Best Source of Health Information.” It is clear that Dr. Offit desperately wants to be the authority on vaccines. He already is the industry shill, but is he the authority? The opinion of the crowd in attendance at the event was a resounding NO. Children’s Health Defense advocates, parents of vaccine-injured children, and scientists came from all over the United States to ask Dr. Offit questions. They pointed out in their respectful, thoughtful questions that they do their own research. Although Offit declined to take questions directly from the audience, it was a good day for parents everywhere to see Dr. Offit forced to have a moderator filter the written questions he did address down to the very basics so he could answer with one of his canned responses. And the harder questions from the group were never presented to him. Attendees also distributed the list of questions to those present at the event. Perhaps the media will use them to create their own list of probing questions to ask Dr. Offit? Mr. Kennedy in anticipation that Dr. Offit would again refuse a debate with him on the grounds that he isn’t an “expert,” has asked three leading scientific experts if they would be willing to debate Dr. Offit on the subject of vaccines and vaccine safety. Dr. Chris Exley, Dr. Christopher Shaw and Dr. George Lucier have all said yes. Children’s Health Defense hand-delivered a letter (dropped in below) to this effect from RFK Jr. to Dr. Offit last night at the promo event for “BAD ADVICE.” Dr. Offit, we are waiting on your reply to debate the experts on vaccines. If you refuse, the reason will be obvious.”

Hotez, for his part, possibly the most palpably unhealthy and therefore ineffectual vaccine pimp in world history, bleeding sweat gravy from his sweaty forehead whenever he appears in public, who proudly feeds his autistic doctor Shake Shack slop as a peculiar form of what he describes as father-daughter bonding, has also repeatedly ducked attempts to engage in a civil debate with his critics.

Via Newsweek, 2023:

“Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has offered $100,000 to a vaccine expert to debate Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his show. Rogan challenged Dr. Peter Hotez following an interview he had with Kennedy Jr. Hotez is dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas. During the interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Kennedy Jr. doubled down on claims that vaccines cause autism, which has been repeatedly disproven after British anti-vaccine activist Andrew Wakefield’s study into an apparent link between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the condition was exposed as flawed and ultimately retracted… Following the interview, Hotez hit out at Rogan and Spotify over the interview and described the podcaster as sharing “vaccine misinformation.” In response, Rogan tweeted: “Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is ‘misinformation,’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.”… “And I’m open to a number of different options, but to be pressured to give you an answer on Twitter, now, with a ‘take it or leave it’ demand that’s not how I work. Honestly, I don’t even think that would be in your best interests,” he added.”

They can and will come up with all the excuses in the world, but the bottom line for anyone with common sense to see is this: these people know they can’t win a straight-up argument with anyone who’s really hip to their hustle, so they have to settle for the sad spectacle of appearing for talking-point word-salads with credulous news actors in corporate media, their co-conspirators in the con.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

