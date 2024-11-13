If the only things Trump did of consequence for the entirety of his presidency was a.) scatter the intelligence agencies to the wind as JFK promised before a magic bullet coincidentally shredded his brains, b.) prosecute the Public Health™ and pharmaceutical industry criminals who perpetrated the COVID-19 scam, and c.) free the J6 political prisoners and scrub their records, I would gladly consider Trump worthy of Mt. Rushmore.

Two out of three of those are not likely to happen — especially if he packs his cabinet with people like Marco Rubio, rumored to be in line for Secretary of State (wtf, Trump?).

The latter might — including for my good personal friend currently locked down on house arrest, Karen Jones.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“When Trump is sworn in as the 47th U.S. President, he will have the authority to wipe away [Jan 6] cases. If he were to issue broad pardons, it would repudiate the largest criminal investigation ever conducted by the Justice Department. While Trump has not clarified the scope or implementation of these potential pardons, lawyers are already moving forward by filing the necessary paperwork… One such rioter was Karen Jones, who first spoke about her and her husband's participation during the comedy podcast Kill Tony - a show hosted by controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe - in June 2023. Jones claimed that she and her husband, Robert Walter Jones, 72, had RSVP'd for a 'permitted event' called 'Stop the Steal,' which she believed would be just a regular Trump rally. 'Violence has never been a part of anything I've been involved in, and I don't even own a gun,' Jones said. But investigators said the couple crossed restricted boundaries, entered the Capitol, and remained inside for about 30 minutes, even after being directed to leave*.”

*That’s right: Karen Jones’ great act of subversion of this, Our Sacred Democracy™, included the heinous act of remaining in a public building for 30 minutes without a permission slip from Her Grace Nancy.

Such patriotism and civic engagement without the blessing of George Soros will not be tolerated in the Land of the Free.

Now, if she had been born without her current melanin deficiency, looted Gucci and twerked her colossal National Geographic™ ass atop a burning cop car for racial justice in 2020, she’d have skated by free as a bird.

