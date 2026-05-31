The aspirational totalitarians over at Big Tech have seen fit to retrofit 32 million mosquitoes with a bacterial infection, using AI, and then dump them onto California and Florida.

The federal government, beholden as ever to the private interests that run it, is poised to give its blessing.

Via California Post:

“California could soon become a testing ground for one of Google’s most ambitious public health projects yet. The tech giant is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever… The project is part of Google’s little-known Debug initiative, launched more than a decade ago to develop new technologies aimed at reducing populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes… Rather than releasing biting insects, the company plans to release male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacteria. When the infected males mate with wild female mosquitoes, the offspring do not survive, helping suppress mosquito populations over time. Because only female mosquitoes bite humans, experts say the releases would not increase the number of biting mosquitoes…. Google says artificial intelligence and robotic systems would be used to breed, sort and release the mosquitoes at a scale large enough to make the strategy effective.”

Related: Supercomputer Given Authority to Decide Whether to Block Out Sun For Climate Change

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This is for your own good, you understand, because Google loves you and want you to be happy — in much the same way that Fauci had to torture all of those Beagles in offshore labs by strapping their heads into mesh cages and siccing ravenous sand flies to gnaw on their flesh until they mercifully died, or in the way that the Australian Public Health™ authorities had to massacre all of those ostriches on that family farm down under for bird flu even though none of them actually had bird flu.

Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

The answer is always and forever: love.

These are philanthropists and humanitarians.

If you, as an ignorant ingrate, don’t appreciate their altruism, maybe what you need to make the medicine go down is a little time in a labor camp for Deplorables of the kind Hillary Clinton fantasizes about, where work will set you free — a vacation of sorts, to get a fresh perspective, to think things over, and, ultimately, get your mind right.

Imagine the results if the weaponized mosquito project were ever put to a referendum.

Yet the current administration, knowing its own voters would overwhelmingly reject it, is seemingly on board with the project — or at least isn’t doing anything publicly to stop it or even denounce it. We’ll see if it gets the greenlight this week as reported as imminent.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party, ceaselessly harping on Democracy™, never utters a peep about these kinds of monstrous experiments — presumably because they’re exercises in The Science™, and therefore sacred by default.

Related: AI Uses Climate Change Terror to Goad Man Into Suicide, Succeeds

For the record, mosquitoes, although surely a nuisance for humans when out camping or whatever, confer, among other environmental benefits:

· Facilitation of natural selection

· Pollination of plants

· Feeding various animal and other insect species

Via Journal of Ecosystem and Ecography (emphasis added):

“Mosquitoes, those tiny buzzing insects that often provoke annoyance and concern among humans, might seem like insignificant pests. However, it is essential to recognize that mosquitoes hold an unexpected role in the natural world. Beyond their nuisance factor and their ability to transmit diseases, these insects play a crucial part in maintaining ecological balance… While mosquitoes are not commonly recognized as pollinators like bees or butterflies, certain mosquito species do contribute to the pollination of plants… Mosquitoes also serve as a vital food source for numerous organisms, playing a significant role in various food chains and ecological interactions. Larval mosquitoes are consumed by fish, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms. Adult mosquitoes provide nourishment for a wide array of animals, including birds, bats, dragonflies, and spiders. For many of these species, mosquitoes represent an essential part of their diet, particularly during breeding seasons when energy demands are high. Removing mosquitoes from the ecosystem could disrupt these intricate food webs, potentially leading to cascading effects throughout the ecosystem… Mosquitoes act as ecological filters by selectively targeting certain individuals within a population. Female mosquitoes, the blood-feeding individuals responsible for disease transmission, are often drawn to specific hosts based on various factors such as body heat, movement, and door. By preferentially selecting certain individuals, mosquitoes indirectly influence population dynamics and contribute to the overall health and fitness of animal populations.”

Which is to say: engineering their extinction, as Google plans to try, would yield catastrophic, and potentially apocalyptic, results.

Then again, perhaps that goes in the “pro” column for the likes of Sundar Pichai — a foreigner, by the way, with no ostensible allegiance to the United States, yet who is somehow allowed to run America’s largest tech company.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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