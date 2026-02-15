From: Ed Epstein*

To: Ghislaine Maxwell

Date: January 6, 2003

Title: “Shadow Commission Invitation”

Email contents:

“Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11. The membership list is secret. roughcut at: [redacted] Let me know Regards Ed Epstein”

The reproduced email in the DOJ archive

(*Email author Edward Jay Epstein — deceased Harvard professor, investigative journalist, and Deep State tool who smeared Edward Snowden as a “prized Russian asset,” — while a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was of no blood relation.)

What a curious invitation for a socialite such as Ghislane Maxwell — not a structural engineer, not a national security expert (at least not a credentialed one), not a government official, not even an American by birth — to receive such an auspicious invitation to a “secret” “shadow commission” on 9/11.

Even more unusually, how is it that literally nothing has ever come of this email by way of official investigation?

Pertinent questions:

· Who else made it onto the “secret” commission roster?

· What were the inclusion criteria to receive an invitation to the “shadow commission”?

· Why was the secrecy necessary?

· Who commissioned the commission?

· What were the commission’s findings?

· Why was a “shadow commission” necessary when the official 9/11 commission was purportedly on the level and not what anyone with any sense correctly perceives it to be, which is a sham?

The government has had these emails in its possession since at least 2019 and probably much earlier, as the feds launched the initial investigation into Epstein back in 2006.

Did Deputy AG Todd Blanche ask Maxwell in his nine-hours-long deposition before she got so generously moved to Club Fed where she enjoys yoga sessions and puppy time?

The secret 9/11 “shadow commission” Ghislaine received her auspicious welcome to somehow must have slipped the Deputy AG’s mind.

Surely, if Deputy AG Todd Blanche had been aware of this highly suspect email regarding a “shadow” 9/11 commission, this would have been a topic of interest to the Department of Justice?

Surely?

And what of the legacy media?

CNN, Fox News, et al. — organizations endowed with million-dollar budgets and all of the connections to the establishment that investigative journalists could ever dream of enjoying — have thus far refused to touch this email with a ten-foot pole.

A search of any of these organizations’ archives will turn up exactly zero reporting on the “shadow” 9/11 commission that the totally unqualified sidekick for the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker and superspy received a special invitation to join.

How peculiar an oversight by the Fourth Estate, defenders of Democracy™, shiners of light in dark crevices, holders of power to account.

