Ghislane Maxwell’s 9/11 ‘Shadow Commission Invitation’
From: Ed Epstein*
To: Ghislaine Maxwell
Date: January 6, 2003
Title: “Shadow Commission Invitation”
Email contents:
“Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11. The membership list is secret.
roughcut at: [redacted]
Let me know
Regards
Ed Epstein”
The reproduced email in the DOJ archive
(*Email author Edward Jay Epstein — deceased Harvard professor, investigative journalist, and Deep State tool who smeared Edward Snowden as a “prized Russian asset,” — while a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was of no blood relation.)
What a curious invitation for a socialite such as Ghislane Maxwell — not a structural engineer, not a national security expert (at least not a credentialed one), not a government official, not even an American by birth — to receive such an auspicious invitation to a “secret” “shadow commission” on 9/11.
Even more unusually, how is it that literally nothing has ever come of this email by way of official investigation?
Pertinent questions:
· Who else made it onto the “secret” commission roster?
· What were the inclusion criteria to receive an invitation to the “shadow commission”?
· Why was the secrecy necessary?
· Who commissioned the commission?
· What were the commission’s findings?
· Why was a “shadow commission” necessary when the official 9/11 commission was purportedly on the level and not what anyone with any sense correctly perceives it to be, which is a sham?
Related: Senator Demands 9/11 Investigation Into ‘Controlled Demolition’ of Building 7
The government has had these emails in its possession since at least 2019 and probably much earlier, as the feds launched the initial investigation into Epstein back in 2006.
Did Deputy AG Todd Blanche ask Maxwell in his nine-hours-long deposition before she got so generously moved to Club Fed where she enjoys yoga sessions and puppy time?
The secret 9/11 “shadow commission” Ghislaine received her auspicious welcome to somehow must have slipped the Deputy AG’s mind.
Surely, if Deputy AG Todd Blanche had been aware of this highly suspect email regarding a “shadow” 9/11 commission, this would have been a topic of interest to the Department of Justice?
Surely?
And what of the legacy media?
CNN, Fox News, et al. — organizations endowed with million-dollar budgets and all of the connections to the establishment that investigative journalists could ever dream of enjoying — have thus far refused to touch this email with a ten-foot pole.
A search of any of these organizations’ archives will turn up exactly zero reporting on the “shadow” 9/11 commission that the totally unqualified sidekick for the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker and superspy received a special invitation to join.
Related: Elite Media Propagandist Cries at Davos: ‘We Owned the News’
How peculiar an oversight by the Fourth Estate, defenders of Democracy™, shiners of light in dark crevices, holders of power to account.
Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
>>totally unqualified sidekick for the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker and **superspy**
maybe the email could be roughly translated as 'kindly ask jeffrey to get mossad to put all of the 9/11 commission members under surveillance'?
such a 'shadow' would help prevent pesky information from being released to the public.
Clearly when you do something evil to the country that foolishly bankrolls your fake country to wind them up into helping your country you want your tribe on the "investigation committee" to cover up your involvement such as the six dancing fake "Israelis". God destroyed Israel 2,000 years ago and what God has put assunder only a fool tries to resurrect.
The only investigation regarding what happened to all seven WTC buildings, not just three of them, that anyone need read is "What Happened to the Towers" by Judy Wood. She mostly gets it correct but it was a natural event after the two fires were started high in the buildings by the plane crashes not because the steel melted but because fires are negative information effects and the two counter rotating storm systems one to the West and one to the East did the rest in unwinding the matter making up the steel "atoms" along with the mirror symmetry of the buildings that boosted the effect. Modern antenna are so small because they use fractal mirroring effects to boost the signals and by chance that is what those two towers did due to self-similarity.
Judy did not look into the obvious religious significance of the event as she is not of that mind set but clearly these are the two witnesses the two candlesticks that stand before the god of the earth (Mammon, Wall Street) and if any man harms them fire shall proceed from their mouths to destroy them. Didn't the plane holes look like mouths to you and only cars, buses etc i.e. powered by oil were flipped and fried for miles around because they sat on rubber tyres that insulated them from the ground whilst trees etc all around were undamaged. The oil industry in the form of president Cheney, the real president, planned the event and so John's "dream" did indeed come true. The high parts of the buildings were essentially separated from earth though directly connected to them so virtually all the matter in the towers and ALL other WTC buildings down to almost street level were dustified as Judy put it. That was why a moron like Ghislane was invited onto the committee because they knew this was prophecy fulfilled when all they had planned on doing was killing a few dozen people, ....... they had no idea the towers were going to come down but someone writing 2,000 years ago did and much more besides.
Their only winning move was not to play. ........ But play they did. More fool them, the self-chosenites.