kimyo
kimyo
4m
kimyo
4m

>>totally unqualified sidekick for the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker and **superspy**

maybe the email could be roughly translated as 'kindly ask jeffrey to get mossad to put all of the 9/11 commission members under surveillance'?

such a 'shadow' would help prevent pesky information from being released to the public.

John
John
20mEdited

Clearly when you do something evil to the country that foolishly bankrolls your fake country to wind them up into helping your country you want your tribe on the "investigation committee" to cover up your involvement such as the six dancing fake "Israelis". God destroyed Israel 2,000 years ago and what God has put assunder only a fool tries to resurrect.

The only investigation regarding what happened to all seven WTC buildings, not just three of them, that anyone need read is "What Happened to the Towers" by Judy Wood. She mostly gets it correct but it was a natural event after the two fires were started high in the buildings by the plane crashes not because the steel melted but because fires are negative information effects and the two counter rotating storm systems one to the West and one to the East did the rest in unwinding the matter making up the steel "atoms" along with the mirror symmetry of the buildings that boosted the effect. Modern antenna are so small because they use fractal mirroring effects to boost the signals and by chance that is what those two towers did due to self-similarity.

Judy did not look into the obvious religious significance of the event as she is not of that mind set but clearly these are the two witnesses the two candlesticks that stand before the god of the earth (Mammon, Wall Street) and if any man harms them fire shall proceed from their mouths to destroy them. Didn't the plane holes look like mouths to you and only cars, buses etc i.e. powered by oil were flipped and fried for miles around because they sat on rubber tyres that insulated them from the ground whilst trees etc all around were undamaged. The oil industry in the form of president Cheney, the real president, planned the event and so John's "dream" did indeed come true. The high parts of the buildings were essentially separated from earth though directly connected to them so virtually all the matter in the towers and ALL other WTC buildings down to almost street level were dustified as Judy put it. That was why a moron like Ghislane was invited onto the committee because they knew this was prophecy fulfilled when all they had planned on doing was killing a few dozen people, ....... they had no idea the towers were going to come down but someone writing 2,000 years ago did and much more besides.

Their only winning move was not to play. ........ But play they did. More fool them, the self-chosenites.

