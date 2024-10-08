Like the high school slut who slips into the locker room after baseball practice — I don’t know if that is a super analogy, but it’s based on a true story out of my alma mater, Campbell High School in Smyrna, GA, circa 2004 — the term “democracy” gets passed around so freely by the authoritarians who cloak their authoritarianism in it, is so overused, that it has become another meaningless buzzword.

Worse than meaninglessness, in fact, it’s often used to signify the inverse of its original denotation, as used in mainstream politics.

Exhibit A, via Remix News (emphasis added):

“Germany is heading closer to outright fascism as the establishment parties move to completely ban the rival Alternative for Germany party (AfD), currently the second-strongest party in the country, according to polling. Now, 10 MPs from four parties, each, totaling 40 MPs from the Christian Democrats (CDU), the Left Party, the Greens, and the Social Democrats (SPD) will put forward a motion to ban the party because it is a “threat to democracy.” The motion was drawn up by Saxon CDU MP Marco Wanderwitz, who personally lost his local election to an AfD politician but is only in parliament because he was also included on the CDU’s election list. As Remix News has reported, he has been working for at least a year to gather enough support from members of parliament to pass a ban on the AfD… The question now is whether there is a majority of MPs who are willing to ban the party in the parliament. The ban motion indicates that the AfD wants to abolish the free democratic order with an “actively combative and aggressive attitude.” It is unclear if there is a majority of MPs who would pass the motion, but there are those who disagree with the motion.”

In related news, the German government is reportedly ten billion Euros in the hole vis a vis promised 2025 welfare payments to overwhelmingly non-German “migrants,” which it euphemistically and sadistically calls “citizens’ money.”

Via Remix (emphasis added):

“The German federal government has “miscalculated” billions in welfare payments, known as citizens’ money, with their initial estimate of €36 billion far short of the €46 billion reportedly needed. In documents obtained by Bild newspaper, the German labor ministry assumes an average of 2.9 million people are in need of welfare parents in the documents for the “2025 budget,” dated from August 2024. However, this document indicates that the expenditure on standard rates and accommodation costs is expected to total €45.6 billion, which is a far cry from the €36 billion set in the 2025 citizen’s allowance budget. The huge discrepancy has sparked outrage, but Hubertus Heil’s (SPD) labor ministry told Bild that the figures published “are not comprehensible and are methodologically based on several false assumptions… For example, a significant portion of the costs of accommodation are to be covered by the municipalities and are therefore not relevant to the federal budget in the amount stated.” However, Heil’s denial did not specify how far off Bild’s figures were, and notably, Bild was citing internal documents from the ministry itself. The huge sums paid out due to citizens’ money has become a politically explosive subject, first due to the enormous costs it is placing on the German taxpayers, second due to the fact that the German economy is facing a worker shortage, and third due to the huge number of foreigners taking advantage of this welfare system, as half of all recipients are foreigners and many of the others who are German citizens also have a migration background*.”

*They take half of all the welfare payments and commit half (at least) of the gang rapes — a two-fer for the compliant, culturally enriched Germans and the labor they supply to bankroll all of it.

