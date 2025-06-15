Armageddon Prose

John
1d

Talk is cheap and it is because Iran, Russia, China etc etc etc keep trying to talk some sense into the genocidal Western regime that we are in this parlous state. If Russia had destroyed bridges in central London the same day UK forces had fired storm shadows at Russian bridges the UK would have been kissing Russia's butt and handing over the Western controlled Kiev muppets wrapped in a Russian flag by supper time.

The Western regime is never ever ever to be trusted as it never ever ever keeps to agreements and all it understands is violence because only violence threatens the regime. The only question is why is it taking supposedly intelligent people in other regimes so long to understand this simple fact?

Crixcyon
20h

I do not think we can know what Russia and China are thinking at any given time. Everything in government is a big old secret. I don't know if Iran is close to having nukes. What does it matter? Crazies like North Korea have nukes.

Governments love wars and love sending their people to fight them to protect the governments, not the citizens. The ME is always going to be at war because there is too much variable conflict that cannot be readily understood. Most of that conflict is between governments, not the people controlled by them.

Do I hate the Russians or Chinese or Iranians? Not at all even though my government says I should.

