In a recent, standard RFK-smearing segment on MSNBC, Senior Scholar at Bloomberg School of Public Health and International Monetary Fund advisor Dr. Amesh Adalja issued a stunningly pseudoscientific proclamation after President Trump recently signaled, for the first time ever publicly, skepticism of the COVID-19 shot safety:

“This is the absolute worst case scenario because no one knows who should get a vaccine. No one knows who to trust. What I would say is that if anybody has any a high risk condition, they should be getting the new vaccine when it is available. If you are a parent of a child, and that child is less than two years of age, and they have no risk factors for severe disease, even without any risk factors for severe disease, as you heard, as you just heard, there is a high risk for hospitalizations. Those children should get vaccinated. And last thing I would say, pregnant women all need to be vaccinated with each pregnancy. There will be better guidance coming out from the professional societies, but the CDC guidance is likely to be very, very muddled and more confusing leading to what’s going on with these drug stores not actually offering vaccines.”

(This is the same guy — Amesh Adalja — who pushed the shots back in 2020, promising the illusory “herd immunity” that never manifested because the shots were never designed or tested to prevent transmission. He has suffered no professional consequences for his deceptions; on the contrary, these people are rewarded for lying to the public.)

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Consider how fast the relentless “Trust the Experts™” mantra of the past five years got dumped — “like a sex crime victim, underwear inside out, bound with electrical tape,” to quote Marla Singer — as soon as (some of) the pharma shills get run out of the agency.

Up until January 20, 2025, the CDC was the mouth of God from which poured ultimate truth, the questioning of which was tantamount to treason; once RFK Jr. took over, it was instantly relegated to Substack pariah status, to be marginalized and suppressed.

What a difference a regime change makes, huh?

…As if anyone paying attention needed more proof that public health was never the true goal, but rather protecting private industry interests in a perverse, fascistic alliance.

A minute into the clip at the outset, featuring the Bloomberg Indian doctor, the news actress (TDS sufferer Katy Tur) turns the screws on Senator Bill Cassidy ahead of a House hearing later this week with RFK Jr.

Cassidy is a soft target because he’s an insider, fully on the Big Pharma vaxx-them-all-and-let-God-sort-them-out bandwagon and doesn’t want the spigot turned off — the implicit threat.

On the other hand, the senator is facing a tough primary coming up next election cycle; the prospect of Trump endorsing one of his opponents petrifies him.

So he’s in quite the pickle, which is why he was so mealy-mouthed about whether he would confirm RFK Jr. back in January.

None of this political theater, you understand, has anything whatsoever to do with what policy is actually in the public interest; it’s all self-serving Swamp creatures posturing and calculating.

By way of understanding the nature of this political animal, Cassidy’s been publicly defending giving infants the hepatitis B vaccine, a disease which is exclusively transmitted through sexual contact or intravenous drug use:

“I have taken care of these patients throughout my medical career. The vaccine lasts decades, not a few years. And we give it to newborns because Hepatitis B is often transmitted from mothers to babies, which gives a child a 95% chance of becoming chronically ill… It’s much better to give a safe and effective vaccine at birth to a patient than caring for a chronically ill person.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv