Don’t let the technocrats’ performative empathy and calls for prayer in the aftermath of a man-made disaster deceive; dead kids are golden opportunities for the national security state — preferably when they’re snuffed out by a member of an easily demonized demographic.

Whenever another incel hopped up on pharmaceutical drugs and nihilism shoots up a school, the butterflies rumble in their stomach.

Their spirits soar.

They’ve just been gifted with brand-new political capital to chip away at hard-won civil liberties, and they intend to spend it.

This week in life imitating art, following the 4Chan tranny’s terror-spree at a Catholic Church in Minneapolis a few weeks back, Fox News, in multiple segments, pimped a new “AI-powered threat detection system” that allegedly, very conveniently for its purveyors, would have prevented the massacre.

Via Mediaite (emphasis added):

“Israeli special operations veteran Aaron Cohen used Fox News to pitch President Donald Trump on his “AI-powered threat detection system” for law enforcement on Monday, claiming the technology could be used to scan the internet for “radicalization.”… Cohen has previously boasted on social media that his system “scans the open web and social media for pre-attack signals,” including “radicalization, target casing, manifesto writing, tactical planning, and group coordination,” and then “pushes real-time alerts to law enforcement or school threat units so they can act before an attack happens.” The Israeli special operations veteran has also boasted that his “elite engineering team” includes former engineers from billionaire Peter Thiel’s company Palantir, which has been accused of building “an unprecedented spy machine that could track Americans.””

No pushback; no adversarial questions asked.

Fox News is truly bottom-of-the-barrel establishment slop posturing (unconvincingly) as right-wing — the corporate-friendly Bush-Cheney neocon version of so-called conservatism.

I don’t assume there’s much overlap between Armageddon Prose readers and Sean Hannity’s incredibly simple audience, so this admonition is not for you, informed skeptic, but for any NPC lemming who might happen to stumble upon AP despite its algorithmic suppression by Google: Shame on you. Get your shit straight. News Corp. and its news actors like Sean Hannity don’t care about you or anything else other than milking a buck out of your attention with the nonstop pharmaceutical ads run between every three-minute segment.

Here’s the sales pitch to Sean Hannity — the man-child who throws a red, white, and blue football around set just so everyone understands he’s an all-American Joe Six Pack kind of guy, who has never seen a police state toy he didn’t want to promote:

“The problem here is growing exponentially. Let me say this, I have just built, Sean, the first AI-powered threat detection system for law enforcement that scans the open web for radicalization and tactical planning. If somebody in the Trump administration is listening, partner with me and let’s scale this and get local law enforcement the tools they need. My technology will prevent these threats from popping off. You have to get in front of these, the technology is here, the Israeli model means Palantir-quality engineering, and I’ve got it and the White House needs to give me a buzz, and let’s get this thing scaled nationally, and it’s called GIDEON.”

Even Peter Thiel — arguably the preeminent surveillance state architect and apologist who is currently giving authoritative lecture series on the Antichrist — appears skeptical. Whether Theil has some competing AI slop he’d rather hawk to law enforcement or he actually harbors some sincerely held reservations (probably the former), a blog post he hosted on his site fairly summarizes the moral pitfalls.

Via Peterthiel.com (emphasis added):

“The launch of GIDEON, an AI-driven threat detection platform designed for U.S. law enforcement, signals the entry into an era of algorithmic pre-crime policing. Developed by former Israeli Defense Forces operator Aaron Cohen, GIDEON leverages continuous internet scraping, behavioral profiling, and advanced ontologies modeled on Israeli counterterrorism frameworks. Its debut (framed in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting) suggests the weaponization of fear and trauma to normalize surveillance practices that resemble a fusion of Palantir-style data analytics with the fictional dystopia of Minority Report… The deployment of GIDEON illustrates a profound shift in governance paradigms: from reactive justice to predictive control, from evidence of crime to evidence of thought. Framed as protection, it risks establishing a permanent architecture of suspicion.”

Obviously, artificial intelligence is too tantalizing for law enforcement to turn down; its use in crime suppression seems almost inevitable.

AI as a law enforcement apparatus could — potentially, theoretically — be deployed in a manner consistent with Constitutional rights.

The three-fold problem is:

a.) the recent track record of blatant civil liberties abuses post-9/11 by the national security state, and;

b.) the guaranteed total lack of transparency or oversight into how these tools will be used

c.) the lack of the human element in the decision-making process

You simply can’t trust the people running this system — or, more accurately, unleashing it — to ensure it isn’t weaponized against innocents for non-crimes like thoughtcrime.

On a long enough timeline, we’re all likely to end on some AI-generated list for “pre-intervention” on account of alleged “radicalization.”

Is that paranoia, or realism?

In this, our Brave New World, we are rapidly moving away from the realm of paranoia into the realm of rationality, and from the theoretical into the practical.

We’re all going to have to grow some balls and get real about the burgeoning totalitarian techno-gulag or we’ll all pay the price, sooner or later.

Depending on how far off the reservation you’ve already strayed, you might yet be able to reform your ways, repent, submit to The Beast, and save yourself — for a season, at least.

At any rate, in the final equation, there won’t be anywhere to run. Orwell’s Oceania is liable to look, in retrospect, like a utopia in comparison to civilization’s current trajectory.

As for me, I made my bed a long time ago; even if I wanted to, I couldn’t scrape the web of the dissident footprint I’ve already made.

“Three thousand miles of wilderness overcome by the flow

A lonely restitution of pavement, pomp and show

I seek a thousand answers, I find but one or two

I maintain no discomfiture, my path again renewed

Against the grain, that's where I'll stay,

Swimming upstream, I maintain against the grain”

-Bad Religion, ‘Against the Grain’

