Reportedly, lobotomized NPCs are so distraught that their toddlers won’t be surreptitiously fed a known neurotoxin through the public water supply that they’ve resorted to fluoride pills to shove down their throats, into their GI tracts, into their blood supply, and, ultimately, into their brains.

“The US Food and Drug Administration appears poised to continue with a plan to ban prescription fluoride supplements at a time when many experts say that access to the products has become especially important. Most US residents live in a community where fluoride is added to the public drinking water, according to federal data from 2022. But this year, Utah and Florida became the first states to ban the practice, and similar legislation has been introduced in several other states… Adding fluoride to public water systems started in the US in 1945, and is considered by many public health experts – including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – to be one of the top public health success stories of the last century. In places where fluoride is not in the drinking water, fluoride tablets or drops may be prescribed for babies and children to reduce the risk of tooth decay. Fluoride prescriptions spiked in Utah this spring amid changes to the public drinking water. An analysis of electronic health records conducted for CNN by Epic Research showed that the share of the population with a prescription for fluoride supplements jumped 30% in a matter of months, from about 1% at the start of the year to 1.3% by May.”

This child sacrifice at the altar of The Science™, the religion of modernity, is end-times kind of stuff.

Among the people that would force their own children to choke down fluoride, a documented neurotoxin that’s particularly dangerous to kids still in neurological development — a fact which could easily be discovered through a cursory search engine look-see by anyone who cared to look — are probably your neighbors.

They’re people who get to vote.

They’re people who get to aggressively lobby the government to force you to sacrifice your health for the benefit of pharmaceutical profits.

You or I could have lost the genetic lottery and been born in a time and place to people who would do this to us, with no effective means to resist as captive infants or toddlers.

Mommy says open your facehole for the magic elixir, and you do it because you’re three years old and you don’t know any better and, if you don’t, no more Sesame Street or whatever slop you’ve been conditioned to love.

CPS is empowered to crack the whip on negligent parents who malnourish their children or beat them a little too enthusiastically, or even just refuse to “affirm their gender” with chemical castration drugs — but shoveling neurotoxins down their throat on the advice of their local friendly dentist is fair game.

In fact, it’s “medicine.”

A social science study HHS should definitely fund:

I would love to see some correlation data on the fluoride-pills-for-babies consumers, 3x COVID vaxx boostees, and social media users with tranny flags in their profiles.

The Venn diagram could probably just be a single circle: absolute overlap.

