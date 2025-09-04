In Florida, according to Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo — in what could perhaps prove a watershed win for human freedom that will, fingers-crossed, reverberate throughout the nation — the state will no longer be permitted to force-feed pharmaceutical products to children, against the objections of parents, as a prerequisite for attending publicly-run educational institutions.

Related: CDC Director FIRED, ‘Not Aligned’ With MAHA Agenda

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Florida will move to end all vaccine mandates in the state, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday. The move would make Florida the first state to end a longstanding – and constitutionally upheld – practice of requiring certain vaccines for school students. The state health department will immediately move to end all non-statutory mandates in the state, Ladapo said at a news conference. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was also at the event, said state lawmakers would then look into developing a legislative package to end any remaining mandates. Ladapo said that every vaccine mandate “is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.””

The typical legacy media outrage cycle ensued, focused on the “slavery” analogy.

But good on Ladapo for upping the rhetorical ante.

It’s been said many times, many ways, but bears repeating because it’s fundamental: no one forced to take an injection — even if we were to grant that it’s safe and effective for the sake of argument — in order perform basic functions in civil society like attend school or keep a job can be said to be free.

As I responded to one pearl-clutching MHP (master of public health) demagogue on X, in a sane world these people would take the L, go home, and count their blessings that they’re not rotting under the prison for crimes against humanity — which they would be, if I were king.

[Unrelated plug: If you appreciate the independent journalism of Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription, or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. God bless]

Vaccine requirements under the pretense of “public health” date back to the early 20th century, at which time the Supreme Court ruled that a Swedish pastor who journeyed across an ocean to begin a new life on the mistaken notion that America was the Land of the Free would be sanctioned for not submitting to the needle.

Via New England Journal of Medicine (emphasis added):

“In a 1905 landmark case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which has since served as the foundation for public health laws, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed the rights of states to pass and enforce compulsory vaccination laws. In 1922, deciding a case filed by a girl excluded from a public school (and later a private school) in San Antonio, Texas, the Supreme Court found school immunization requirements to be constitutional. Since then, courts have been generally supportive of the states' power to enact and implement immunization requirements. Difficulties with efforts to control measles in the 1960s and 1970s ushered in the modern era of immunization laws in the United States. In 1969, a total of 17 states had laws that required children to be vaccinated against measles before entering school, and 12 states had legally mandated requirements for vaccination against all six diseases for which routine immunization was carried out at the time… By the beginning of the 1980s, all 50 states had school immunization requirements.”

The backstory to the case that started it all, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, is more unsettling than it might appear when sanitized in legalese.

This guy, a man of the cloth, was deathly afraid of vaccines, having experienced adverse reactions — the kind that would be swept under the rug in 2025, suffocated by the bureaucratic labyrinth that is VAERS — to previous shots.

Related: 19 State Attorneys General Signal Intent to Prosecute Fauci

Unmoved by his seemingly sincere objections, the highest court in the land fined him anyway and set the stage for a century of medical authoritarianism.

Via Wikpedia (emphasis added):

“Cambridge pastor Henning Jacobson had lived through an era of mandatory vaccinations back in his original home of Sweden. Although the efforts to eradicate smallpox were successful in Sweden, Jacobson's childhood vaccination had gone badly, leaving him with a "lifelong horror of the practice". Jacobson refused vaccination saying that "he and his son had had bad reactions to earlier vaccinations" as children and that Jacobson himself "had been caused great and extreme suffering for a long period by a disease produced by vaccination". Jacobson believed that his family may have some sort of hereditary condition that made the smallpox vaccine particularly dangerous. Because of his refusal to get vaccinated, Jacobson was prosecuted and fined $5. Over the next three years until his case reached the Supreme Court of the United States, Jacobson argued that subjecting him to a fine or imprisonment for neglecting or refusing vaccination was an invasion of his liberty, the law was "unreasonable, arbitrary and oppressive", and that one should not be subjected to the law if he or she objects to vaccination, no matter the reason.”

“O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave…”

You know the thing.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv