Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
1h

is there an option where we protect both the farm animals and the elementary school children?

if not, i'll vote to stop bombing elementary schools first.

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ATM's avatar
ATM
38m

Brilliant.

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