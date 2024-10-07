Tyler Atkins (he/they*), FEMA training manager, and Maggie Jarry, HHS hag whose cat meows in the background, joined forces on a leaked Zoom call recently to discuss something called “disaster equity” in the context of Helene and the disproportionate impact of weather events on trannies and tranny-adjacent marginalized identities.

(* A transphobic digression: Ostensibly, the point of using “they” as a singular pronoun is to convey non-binarism, which is defeated entirely by using “he” as well.)

The eunuch soy thing opens by lamenting the added burden that trannies carry during hurricane season, which society ignores for obvious bigoted reasons:

“LGBTQIA people and people who have been disadvantaged already are struggling, they already have their own things to deal with. So you add a disaster on top of that, it’s just compounding on itself. And I think that is the why of why we’re having this discussion. It isn’t being talked about, it isn’t being socialized, we’re not paying attention to this.”

The HHS sea-hag is then invited to speak, who takes the opportunity to play the world’s smallest violin for the alphabet “community,” which she claims has “pre-existing vulnerabilities in accessing disaster-related recovery support” (no citation provided):

“Yeah, there a couple of things that are intersecting in my mind here. One of them is the culture of emergency management as an organization and industry in the United States specifically, not abroad. Um, this has, and my cat sometimes does this, she gets really loud suddenly, so you’ll just have to allow for a little meowing in the background. The, uh, you know, the shift that we’re seeing right now is the shift in emergency management from utilitarian principles where everything is designed for the greatest good, for the greatest amount of people, to disaster equity, uh, but we have to do more, and so this topic is intersecting, I think, with a number of other topics, where we have to look at policies and understand to what extend that have disadvantaged communities that have less access, communities that have pre-existing vulnerabilities in accessing disaster-related recovery support.”

All that is a very intersectional-feminist-academic way of saying “more government checks for trannies, please.”

The Zoom call from hell

