Pharmaceutical industry front group posing as a society of medical professionals, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and its collaborators recently prevailed in federal court in efforts to thwart the MAHA Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on several key fronts.

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Via Children’s Health Defense, March 16, 2026 (emphasis added):

“A federal court in Boston today blocked a key government vaccine advisory committee from holding its scheduled meeting this week, and paused changes the committee made to vaccine recommendations under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. In a win for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and several other medical organizations, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine policy, will not meet as planned this week. HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told The Defender in a statement that it “looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.” ACIP had planned to meet March 18-19 to discuss and vote on recommendations related to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, long COVID and how the committee makes its recommendations. The meeting is now stayed.”

The ruling — characterized by many legal analysts as transparent and absurd judicial overreach that’s almost certain to be overturned on appeal — also prohibits duly appointed ACIP members from taking their seats on the board as well as staying evidence-based updates issued earlier this year to the CDC childhood immunization schedule, including no longer recommending infant vaccination for a disease spread almost exclusively via intravenous drug use and unprotected sex, hepatitis B, a move which I covered at Armageddon Prose at the time.

Related: In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

Continuing:

“U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy’s 45-page ruling also stayed the appointment of 13 new ACIP members appointed between June 2025 and January 2026. The ruling also stays the changes U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made in January to the CDC’s recommended childhood immunization schedule. Those changes reduced the number of diseases for which children would receive recommended routine vaccinations from 17 to 11. The AAP had sought an injunction. Instead, Murphy issued stays. There is a legal distinction between an injunction and a stay. An injunction typically prohibits a person or entity from doing something, while a stay pauses an action that is already ongoing or pending. The AAP sought the injunction as part of a lawsuit they and several other medical groups filed in July 2025. The groups sued Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women and have amended their lawsuit several times in response to new HHS and CDC policies and recommendations.”

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

As it turns out, the presiding jurist, Judge Brian E. Murphy was recommended enthusiastically to the federal bench by Elizabeth Warren and nominated by the Brandon entity before assuming office in 2024, which might go a long way in explaining his vaccine fetish.

Related: Elizabeth Warren DESTROYED by X Community Notes Over Pharma Corruption

Murphy’s 45-page U.S. district court ruling referenced above begins, curiously, with a Carl Sagan (not a litigant in the case) quote and meandering, pseudo-poetic tribute to the wonder of vaccines and The Science™:

““Science,” like law, “is far from a perfect instrument of knowledge.” Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark 29 (1997). History is littered with once-universal truths that have since come under scrutiny. Nevertheless, science is still “the best we have.” Id.1 “Procedure is to law what scientific method is to science.” In re Gault, 387 U.S. 1, 21 (1967) (cleaned up). Although sometimes seemingly tedious, “the procedural rules which have been fashioned from the generality of due process are our best instruments for the distillation and evaluation of essential facts from the conflicting welter of data that life and our adversary methods present.” Id. For our public health, Congress and the Executive have built—over decades—an apparatus that marries the rigors of science* with the execution and force of the United States government. One extraordinary product of that apparatus has been the eradication and reduction of certain communicable diseases through the development and use of vaccines. In the words of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), “[v]accines are one of the greatest achievements of biomedical science and public health.”2 Since the rise of vaccine development and usage in the early- to mid-1900s, “[t]he United States of America [has been] one of the pioneering nations to conceptualize and implement a robust immunization system that helped the nation tackle major epidemics.”

*The “rigors of science” to which the vaccine industry has such fidelity — like when Moderna rigged its trial data to get its COVID shot rushed to market.

Related: Moderna Withheld Data From FDA Regulators to Get Bivalent Booster Approved

Since when do judges begin rulings with love letters to vaccines and totally irrelevant quotes of Carl Sagan?

While certainly scrumptious normie slop for the devoted acolytes of The Science™, boosted to hell, pining for the heady days of the pandemic when they enjoyed a social license to berate unmasked Deplorables in line at Target for disrespecting The Science™, the spectacle above is hardly the impartial language of a sober judge.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip or Patreon.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv