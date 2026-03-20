Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

In code, this is Pig Pharma saying NO to fewer profits and setting the stage to ramp up the childhood vaccination schedule to over 100 pricks of poison to keep their downstream profits intact. Other than securing endless profits for themselves and big pharma, the AAP and ACIP are useless entities enchanted with poisoning the population with toxic vaccines.

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