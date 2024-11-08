It’s a new political era, and the pharmaceutical industry is beside itself with worry.

Via Science.org (emphasis added):

“Concerns about what a second Donald Trump (R) presidency could mean for public health and biomedical research ratcheted up this week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told supporters Trump has promised to give him “control” over agencies at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH)… Public health researchers are alarmed, especially given Kennedy’s opposition to vaccines. “I can’t imagine anyone who would be more damaging to vaccines and the use of vaccines than RFK,” University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told CNN… Kennedy appears to be poised to wield substantial influence should Trump win. Trump has embraced Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, which calls for removing allegedly harmful chemicals in foods and water and cracking down on ultraprocessed food, among other steps… Numerous critics of Kennedy have weighed in with concerns. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia vaccine expert Paul Offit told CNN Kennedy is a “science denialist.” Even Jerome Adams, who was surgeon general during Trump’s presidency, said at a meeting this week that if Kennedy discourages people from getting vaccines, “I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation’s health,” economy, and security.”

When RFK Jr. recently got interviewed by a hostile propagandist at CNN, he was asked what he would do to clean up the public health rot:

“The nutrition department of the FDA has to go. They’re not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three? I can get the corruption out of the agencies, that’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies, I have a PhD in corporate corruption, that’s what I do. And once they’re not corrupt, once Americans are getting good science and are allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to get a lot healthier.”

Meanwhile, a prominent RFK advisor recently revealed some inside baseball, that no fewer than five pharma capos have convened an “emergency teleconference” to try to strategize about how to combat RFK Jr.’s promised reforms.

Via The Gateway Pundit (emphasis added):

“After former President Trump’s massive election victory, the top executives of Big Pharma were reportedly scrambling to protect their influence over U.S. healthcare. Sources indicate that the heads of five major pharmaceutical companies held an emergency teleconference on Wednesday to address the potential fallout from a Trump administration that has vowed to disrupt Big Pharma’s hold on America… This emergency meeting comes as Kennedy, a well-known critic of corporate corruption in health policy, is expected to be appointed by Trump to lead a comprehensive overhaul of federal health agencies, including the FDA and CDC. Kennedy’s vision aims to root out corporate influence, restore scientific integrity, and prioritize the health of the American people over Big Pharma profits. His commitment has stirred palpable anxiety among pharmaceutical executives as they brace for potential regulatory shake-ups and policy shifts under the new administration.”

Here’s hoping that, somewhere, that demonic little goblin Anthony Fauci is urinating himself.

