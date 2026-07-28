Straight from the horse’s mouth, as revealed in unindicted COVID warlord Anthony Fauci’s recently released diary, Barack Obama ran a behind-the-scenes PR campaign on his behalf so as to paper over Fauci’s funding of unimaginably sadistic animal torture in the name of The Science™, in which beagles, whose vocal cords were cut so their cries of pain wouldn’t disturb the researchers, had their heads locked in mesh cages while sand flies slowly ate their flesh.

(Assisted by tips from the excellent public health watchdog White Coat Waste Project, I’ve been on this story from the start.)

Related: After Years of Covering For Fauci, Washington Post Acknowledges Beagle Torture

For obvious reasons, sadistic puppy torture isn’t a great look for the man marketed by the corporate media as America’s loving and liberal doctor.

Which is why Obama sicced his minions on the press to run an ad hoc PR campaign on Fauci’s behalf in an effort to “debunk” the 100% real, and now admitted, beagle torture regime.

From Fauci’s diary, November 4, 2021:

“Leslie Dach had contacted Barack Obama to ask him to give me a call to see what he could do to counter the slanderous lies there have been coming from the far right press, extreme right elements in society, and even several members of the Senate and the House. President Obama called me tonight at 5:00 PM on my cell phone and offered to help in any way that he can. He started off the conversation by saying that he was concerned about me and how I was holding up under this onslaught of slanderous lies. HE SAID THAT I WAS A “CIVILIAN” and that I should not have to put with this nonsense. He as a politician is used to this, but I have done nothing but serve that American public and the world for decades. He expressed concern that this would interfere with my important work on behalf of the American people. I explained to him what was going on and he was extremely sympathetic and in fact said that he would call up Ron Klain and or Jeff Zients to ask them to have the administration be proactive in countering these lies. I explained to him that President Biden as well as Ron Klain and Jeff Zients had been extremely helpful and supportive in making it very clear that they had complete confidence in me. In addition, I told him then Jen Psaki had continuously said at White House press conferences when asked whether the President would fire me that indeed the President would never fire me and that this was a bunch of nonsense. President Obama felt that we should do more than just claiming that they have my support and actually go on the offensive and call out people who are allowing this to be said and are not stepping up. President Obama said that he would call up Jeff Zients and tell him to mobilize some of the people in the administration to proactively go out and defend me. I told President Obama about the crazy things that the far-right Republicans were doing including the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. had on his website the sale of sweatshirts and T shirts to collect money for his campaign and on the T shirts and sweatshirts it said “Fauci kills puppies “. Obama said That Donald Trump junior is “A f***ing moron”. He apologized for using crude language but then went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathologic liar. He was very upset that none of the moderate Republicans were actually speaking out on my behalf and were distancing themselves from all of this terrible slanderous behavior against me. It was a great conversation that lasted for 25 minutes and he said that if he hears anything about movement in this direction he will get back to me. It indeed was an incredibly memorable phone call.”

More from Fauci’s diary, November 10, 2021:

“Met by Zoom today with [former Obama Deputy White House Press Secretary] Eric Schultz at the request of Barack Obama - Eric was really very helpful. He has enormous experience at being a comms expert working with Barack Obama. He was involved in deflecting a lot of the criticism against Obama during his Presidency. Eric was very realistic about what can be done in my case although he admitted that the level of attacks against me was clerly organized and unprecendented. He wanted to find out what was being negatively impacted by all of this. I explained to him that it was a very strong strain on me but that I’m strong enough to withstand it and he seemed to resonate with that. I told him that my scientific staff seems to be able to do their job even though the onslaught of this is so clear to them and they feel badly about what I’m going through. I told him that the group that is getting most overwhelmed with this is my legislative and my communications staff. Eric felt that it would be very difficult to shame the right wing media and even the right wing members of Congress and the Senate, and so he is unsure whether going after them would make a difference. He wanted to know whether I needed more help at the staff level in communications and legislation. I don’t think that we do need that but I referred him to Courtney Billet with whom he has already scheduled a meeting. He did say that he was interested in the Washington Post piece that will be written by Yasmeen Abutaleb*. He feels that if we can galvanize other media people to call out these groups that are attacking me that this could be very helpful. Once you expose the people who are instigating this, they often are reluctant to continue. And so, I am waiting to see how is conversation with Courtney goes. I am very thankful to Barack Obama for helping to set up this meeting with Eric.”

*So-called Washington Post “journalist” Yasmeen Abutaleb is one of the media personalities Fauci attempted to communicate with via his private email account so as to circumvent FOIA laws, a federal crime, and who ran the now-debunked “debunking” of Fauci’s beagle torture in November 2021.

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Obviously for anyone who’s paid attention for the last six years, the blackpill here is that the current administration has at least a half-dozen avenues by which to pursue a Fauci prosecution, the dubious Biden autopen pardon notwithstanding.

Related: Help Get This Simple Fauci Prosecution Playbook to Trump, Please

Even if it were granted that the Biden pardon is legitimate, despite the fact that the signature was auto-generated and the alleged president was by that time a vegetable, in no way does a federal immunity confer immunity from state prosecution, which any state attorney general serious about delivering justice to the billions of people in America and abroad, whom Fauci helped maim and kill in the name of The Science™, would pursue.

Furthermore, Fauci’s co-conspirators, like David Morens who admitted under oath to Congress in front of God and the world to skirting FOIA laws by using his personal email to liaise with colleagues and acting as Fauci’s gopher to avoid implicating his boss, have no legal immunity whatsoever.

Given this information, one has to wonder whether the point of the constant drip-drip-drip of fresh evidence of malfeasance by the entire Public Health™ establishment and their Deep State, Democrat apparatchik, and corporate media allies, when consequences are never meted out, is simply to lead those of us thirsty for justice around by the nose, dangling that carrot in front of our faces, until we get bored and give up.

Having more than enough evidence in the public domain to convict these people and watching them skate is, in fact, almost worse than if none of the evidence were ever presented to the public in the first place, as the brazen anarcho-tyranny of it all becomes all the more impossible to ignore.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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