Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
20h

What the federal government & their bevy of scientific 'experts' visited upon this country during the whole Covid debacle has to be the most destructive event we've experienced in 250 years. The fact that none of the perpetrators will ever be punished for it is unconscionable, but here we are.

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Unsteady's avatar
Unsteady
21h

Sounds like the ideal punishment for Fauci

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