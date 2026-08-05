Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
2h

Thankfully, Mr Fauci only got a federal pardon for his crimes. There is a bit of poetic justice happening within several states in the deep South as they are trying to take 'America's Doctor' to court for the crimes he committed. That should occupy his time for several years

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Canute's avatar
Canute
2h

They are correct to be concerned about his safety. When all paths to justice are closed by misplaced authoritative fiat, the only way to achieve justice is in the streets. Fauci is a mass murderer, just like Joseph Stalin or Chairman Mao. He needs to be brought to a legitimate court for trial.

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