Break out your tiniest violins, boys and girls, because the innocent angel-cake and American hero Saint Anthony Fauci is reportedly experiencing distress due to ongoing threats against his personal safety, according to a handful of his closest (probably also criminal) confidants and co-conspirators.

Via Washington Post:

“The pressure on Fauci, 85, is intensifying. More lawmakers are preparing to challenge him. Paparazzi lurk outside his door, and death threats persist. Clips of Fauci refusing to answer questions have become memes, sparking jokes on ESPN and mockery in conservative media. The scrutiny recalls the darkest days of the pandemic — except now, rather than the government marshaling its resources to defend Fauci, he is paying for his own security*… Peter Staley, a former adversary turned longtime friend, said Fauci is trying to stick to his routine, taking power walks with his wife and seeing patients at Georgetown University’s hospital. “He’s not crumbling,” Staley said, invoking “Brooklyn tough,” an expression he said Fauci often uses. “I’m worried for his safety. I’m not worried for his mental state.” This story is drawn from interviews with 17 friends, critics and former colleagues of Fauci, as well as current administration officials, lawmakers and congressional aides.”

*The Biden administration, from January 4, 2023, to September 20, 2024, following his retirement from “public service,” gifted Fauci, worth an estimated $15 million and formerly the highest-paid federal employee in the country, an obscene $15 million in publicly funded personal security to protect him from the wrath of the public that he abused for decades.

Related: Obama Ran Disinformation Campaign to Cover for Fauci Beagle Torture Program, Diary Reveals

Because vigilante justice is illegal, I can’t condone it.

But I can’t be made to pretend that I don’t understand the impulse, and neither will I be organizing any candle vigils on his behalf.

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Thankfully, its apparent inability or unwillingness to actually prosecute the perpetrators of the greatest criminal conspiracy in world history notwithstanding, the Trump administration at least hasn’t labeled Fauci’s critics as “domestic terrorists” and sicced the national security state on them like the last administration did.

So… progress?

After all the terror that he inflicted on the NPCs with Stockholm Syndrome who worshipped him anyway, and all the tyranny he unleashed on his critics (including me, who got multiple social media accounts banned), we can chalk a little in-kind treatment up to what the Buddhists call “karma,” or, alternatively, an instance of the “reap what you sow” phenomenon described in the Bible.

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Meanwhile, his co-conspirators — you know, the class of high priests of The Science™ who signed their names to the now-debunked “proximal origins” paper purporting to prove the natural origins theory under threat of having their federal grant money revoked — recently put together a letter decrying the “vilification and harassment” of Saint Fauci by people who know what crimes against humanity he committed and are upset about his ability to still walk around freely, collecting his pension and whatever dividends from shady pharmaceutical deals for patents that he made in the course of his “public service” until his peaceful death from natural causes.

Via The Guardian:

“More than 155 scientists, physicians and public health advocates have called for an end to what they describe as the “vilification and harassment of many American scientists” by the Trump administration and its allies… The letter signed by the group of scientists and public health advocates alleges that the Trump administration and its congressional allies are “waging a war on individual scientists, through public harassment, arrests, criminal indictment and ongoing threats of prosecution”. The letter states that several scientists have come under scrutiny under this administration, but the signatories argue that “the most prominent target of the administration and its allies” is Fauci, who left the federal government in 2022 after leading the Niaid for 38 years. “The charges against Dr Fauci are baseless, suggesting he covered up the origins of Covid, that he bribed or persuaded other scientists to join his cover-up, that Niaid-funded research sparked the pandemic, that he personally holds patents on the virus, and that he’s working with intelligence agencies to suppress the true story of the pandemic,” the letter states. “No credible evidence has been produced to support these absurd charges.” The letter adds that the allegations and accusations about Fauci have led to “five-year period of harassment and threats of violence directed at Dr Fauci and his family”.”

It’s worth noting, which I sometimes fail to do when discussing Fauci, is that, while certainly evil and deserving of the most brutal treatment legally permissible, he functioned merely as a middle manager for much larger, more opaque forces, none of which went away when he retired from his “public service.”

Indeed, before he the corporate media reinvented him as America’s doctor overnight during COVID, what he mostly did day-to-day was serve as the bagman doling out grant funds to scientists who could be counted on to cooperate with the Public Health™ regime and not rock the boat (never publicly raise concerns about the wisdom of gain-of-function work, for example).

While effective and dependable, Fauci was always a replaceable cog in a much larger machine. (Fauci and Bill Gates maintained regular contact during COVID, presumably to strategize about how to keep the country locked down until the peasants’ spirits could be broken and subsequently forced to take the shots.)

Related: SHOCKER: Bill Gates Met With Trump, Pressured Him Not to Investigate Vaccine Safety

Nonetheless, his righteous public persecution serves the purpose of making an example of what will become of future Faucis if and when the next man-made pandemic drops and they try to run the same playbook all over again.

Plus, at the very least, we get the schadenfreude of watching the vermin tremble so violently that the little paper he’s holding containing the stay-out-of-jail script invoking the Fifth Amendment that his lawyers handed to him shakes for the camera.

A low bar, perhaps, but not the most unsavory of table scraps.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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