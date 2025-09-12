His Grace Dr. Anthony Fauci testified to Congress in 2024, under oath, that he never leaned on staffers in his NIAID fiefdom to delete emails in an attempt to skirt FOIA record-keeping laws

From the congressional record (emphasis added):

“Mrs. LESKO. Dr. Morens, your senior advisor for over 20 years, said in an email dated February 24, 2021, ‘‘I learned from your FOIA lady here now how to make emails disappeared when I am FOIA’ed but before the search starts, so I think we are all safe. Plus, I deleted most of these earlier emails after sending them to Gmail.’’ In another email, dated 4/21/21, Dr. Morens said, ‘‘I forgot to say, there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony,’’ meaning you, ‘‘on his private email or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.’’ Dr. Fauci, were you ever engaged in attempts to obstruct the Freedom of Information Act and the release of public documents? Dr. FAUCI. No.”

That was a lie — a criminal lie, perjury, to be clear — yet another in the long list of offenses that Fauci has yet to be indicted for.

Despite his subordinate’s loyalty, as you can see, Fauci was all too happy to throw his own longtime aid, Peter Morens, under the bus to escape any culpability himself — a true revelation character.

Like a good boy, Morens was all too willing to protect his boss.

Everyone knew that Fauci and his minion were lying about his attempts to evade FOIA requests, as I covered at the time, but, like a mob boss who prefers to do his dirt in person with no paper trail, there was no smoking gun then to prove he had directed the destruction of FOIA-able documents himself.

So it looked like the greasy little bastard might skate — again.

In that moment, we were all Jessie Pinkman.

Lo and behold, Sen. Rand Paul got ahold of an email from Fauci, using his official government email, to his chief-of-staff Greg Folkers claiming that Sen. Paul was “full of shit” in the context of the COVID-19 death rate in New York and requesting Folkers to memory-hole the email: “Delete this after you read it.”

BOOM!

This is what we call, boys and girls, a “conspiracy.” Not a theoretical conspiracy — an actual conspiracy.

-----------------------------------------

18 U.S.C. § 2071 provides for up to three years’ imprisonment for the willful obfuscation of federal records law.

Via Department of Justice (emphasis added):

“The necessary measure of protection for government documents and records is provided by 18 U.S.C. § 2071. Section 2071(a) contains a broad prohibition against destruction of government records or attempts to destroy such records. This section provides that whoever: willfully and unlawfully; conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates or destroys; or attempts to conceal, remove, mutilate, obliterate or destroy; or carries away with intent to conceal, remove, mutilate, obliterate or destroy; any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document or other thing deposited in any public office may be punished by imprisonment for three years, a $2, 000 fine, or both.”

Of course, there is the snag of the alleged Biden autopen pardon of Anthony Fauci as one of his last acts as president.

However, if it can be proven that Biden was not aware of the pardon, as evidenced by his mental state and the autopen signature, that pardon is arguably null and void. According to a Congressional inquiry, “wasn’t the one that was directing the use of that autopen.”

Up until this year, when the Democrats held the executive office, all we could hope for was the exposition of more and more evidence of the criminal enterprise that Fauci ran to be entered into the Congressional record, and to catch him and his underlings lying.

We’re past that now, and Trump controls the Department of Justice.

None of Fauci’s co-conspirators, including Peter Morens, were granted immunity by a presidential pardon, legitimate or not.

Yet, not only have we not seen any prosecutions — we haven’t even heard whispers of any serious investigations.

Why is that?

