COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

4.8 million HHS-produced bird flu vaxxes in the pipeline, more Moderna mRNA shots on the way

Here we have all of the essential elements for Pandemic Redux, refined in its malevolence based on lessons learned from the original:

· Unrelenting corporate state media fear porn

· Illicit gain-of-function research paid for by the Public Health™ authorities

· WHO on the verge of seizing global totalitarian control via “pandemic treaty”

· Brand-new bird flu vaxxes and more on the way (the forthcoming variety being mRNA shots)

Related: Your Definitive Guide to Bird Flu Terror

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

“Federal health officials are ramping up efforts to combat what they claim is the growing threat of H5N1 bird flu with plans to produce 4.8 million vaccine doses and increase influenza surveillance nationwide. The move comes as two new human bird flu infection cases were identified — in Michigan and Australia — heightening concerns about the virus’s potential to spread among humans. The new vaccine, currently in bulk form, will be filled and finished in multidose vials by one of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) manufacturing partners without disrupting seasonal flu vaccine production, according to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell on Wednesday said that active discussions are underway across federal agencies about the key triggers for deploying the H5N1 vaccine doses. Triggers could include evidence the virus is spreading to people not employed on farms, or between humans rather than solely from animals to humans, or that the virus is causing more severe illness in those infected. O’Connell also said HHS is in talks with Pfizer and Moderna about developing mRNA-based bird flu vaccines. Reports of new human bird flu cases and plans for increased vaccine production sparked a surge in the value of vaccine-focused biotech companies’ stock on Wednesday, including Moderna, BioNTech, CureVac and Novavax, according to The Financial Times.”

What the Public Health™ authorities and prostitute pharma ad-dependent media are loathe to tell you, except perhaps as a parenthetical footnote buried under a mountain of bullshit, is that the most recent alleged bird flu case in humans caused mild symptoms that the individuals recovered from fully in a matter of days — and this is making the massive assumption that whatever PCR hocus-pocus the authorities used to diagnose the bird flu in the first place was legit.

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“A second person in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu linked to dairy cows, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday. The person, a farmworker who had regular exposure to infected livestock, had mild symptoms and has recovered, the health department said. ‘The current health risk to the general public remains low,’ Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said in a news release. ‘We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission at this point. This is exactly how public health is meant to work, in early detection and monitoring of new and emerging illnesses.’”

Heroic snakes force UK COVID clinic lockdown

The Biblical metaphors abound.

Via BBC (emphasis added):

“A Covid vaccination centre has been closed after two snakes were spotted in the building. The snakes, named Cwm and Cou after the centre in Ceredigion they were found in, are believed to be an adder and a grass snake. The adder is said to have left the building and Hywel Dda health board said it was seeking help from experts to remove the one remaining reptile. The larger one, the adder, has been nicknamed Cou, while the grass snake has been called Cwm… They said it was hoped the centre would be able to reopen soon.”

No word on when the remaining human-snake hybrids operating the eugenics center are to be dispatched as well.

Fauci capo to Congress: ‘I don’t even know what our ethics office does’

“I don’t even know what our ethics office does,” Fauci’s errand boy, David Morens, testified to Congress in the context of his various schemes to cover up official government correspondence between himself, Fauci, and EcoHealth villain Peter Daszak, through whom Fauci funneled public money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology that almost certainly resulted in SARS-CoV-2.

Consider that this individual has worked for the NIH for 26 years per his resume… and yet can’t seem to hazard a guess at what the ethics office in his own institutions ethics department does.

Amazing.

The remainder of Morens’ testimony was similarly a bloodbath in which he essentially capitulated to having committed numerous felonies, including perjury in prior testimony.

He comes off as almost on the spectrum somehow — which might draw pity from some but by no means should absolve him of responsibility for his crimes, as he demonstrated criminal intent in his elaborate documented plans to skirt federal records laws in service to Fauci and Peter Daszak.

Via House Committee on Oversight (emphasis added):

“Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled “Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.” This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.”

I would like to believe Morens is now, as you read this, being leveraged for more information and his cooperation with federal prosecutors to give up Fauci and Daszak, under threat of prosecution himself for the crimes he himself acknowledged in his testimony.

But I won’t hold my breath with the chicken-neck Merrick Garland running the DOJ shitshow.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.