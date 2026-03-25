Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Larry's avatar
Larry
10h

So, food deserts have been changed to "housing inequity".

Dollar stores sell frozen vegetables and fruits. But those aren't high on the shopping lists of the patrons.

Ice cream is another story...

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ATM's avatar
ATM
9h

Fatness drives poverty and housing inequality, not the other way around.

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