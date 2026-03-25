Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

What with latent nuclear war, AI surveillance tech gobbling up whatever is left of American civil liberties, and so much else going on in the world these days to distract from the real pressing issue of shaming fat propagandists on the internet, the sewage pipes of my ever-expanding Fat Propaganda catalog are backed up something fierce.

Let’s restore some flow, relieve some of the pressure, and get back to what really matters: shaming the enablers of the butterballs.

Poverty, ‘housing inequity’ is main driver of obesity, claims DEI scientist

On the last edition of Fat Propaganda Roundup, we explored the oft-cited narrative, currently expounded by Ozempic pimp Oprah, that “obesity genes” are the real culprit behind the Great American Gravy-Bleeder epidemic.

Of course, rampant obesity doesn’t afflict parts of the world that don’t have drive-thru slop dispensers on every street corner and don’t spray toxic repurposed napalm on every cash crop and refuse to walk anywhere for any reason on pain of death — but that somehow gets left out of the equation.

What an odd coincidence that the per-capita concentration of Burger King would track perfectly with, and in direct proportion to, the prevalence of “obesity genes” in any given population, turning the people into disgusting potbellied freaks!

But who would we be to question The Science™?

We respect the Science™ at Armageddon Prose, just like the fat nurse who got whacked by her “miracle” weight loss cure.

Related: Autopsy: ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Drug Kills Fat Nurse

After all, leading DEI scientist Oprah Winfrey has already made her ruling, which is that, Burger King and glyphosate being rendered blameless, the only solution is Ozempic to “quiet the food noise” caused by the real genesis of the enormous National Geographic ass she hauled around for decades: the mysterious “obesity gene.”

“All these years, I thought I was overeating. I was standing there with all the food noise — what I ate, what I should eat, how many calories was that, how long was it going to take — I thought that that was because of me and my fault,. Now I understand that if you carry the obesity gene, if that is what you have, that is what makes you overeat. You don’t overeat and become obese; obesity causes you to overeat. Obesity causes you to have all of that food noise. And what the GLP-1s have done for me, and I know a number of other people, is to quiet that noise.”

Anyway, in that tradition of devising progressively more outlandish scapegoats for the obesity crisis aside from the most obvious actual culprits, here we’ve got another sweet fiction to console the fats from vaccine industry cutout and prominent social media DEI scientist Andrea C. Love, PhD.

Dr. Andrea (PhD, not MD) — in response to a post regarding RFK Jr.’s MAHA agenda to promote real, whole foods and physical activity as the primary means to combat obesity — instead pinned the blame on “poverty” as well as something called “housing inequity.”

“What on Earth is ‘housing inequity’ and what could that possibly have to do with obesity rates?” one might ask Dr. Andrea (PhD, not MD).

Well, asking questions is what fascists do right before they pack the undesirables into boxcars on their way to labor camps where work will set them free.

So how about you shut your filthy racist mouth, bigot, and volunteer with Habitat For Humanity to build some more houses for urban crack whores — the only real, durable solution to the obesity crisis.

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DEI doctor: Fat Maoris victims of ‘intersectional oppressions’

DEI social scientist Dr Ash Gillon of the once-esteemed University of Auckland, via her groundbreaking magnum opus, assures her fellow indigenous buffet looters that “we are deserving, well, eased, desirable, reliable” and pledges her commitment to “help reclaim body sovereignty for Indigenous women.”

Related: ‘Critical Disability Studies’ Professor: Fatphobia ‘Undergirds’ Ozempic Craze

Via Te Ao News (emphasis added):

“In a confronting research thesis, Dr Ash Gillon prompts people to think and talk about fat bodies differently, through the lens of Hine-nui-te-pō. When Dr Ash Gillon (Ngāti Awa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāiterangi) speaks about fatness, it’s never just about the body. It’s about systems of oppression and truth. Through her PhD thesis at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, Gillon invites people to think differently – especially about how society treats fat wāhine Māori. After 15 years of academic study – a BA in Māori Studies and Sociology, a graduate diploma, and postgraduate diploma in Māori Health, and a masters Public Health – Ash has now graduated with her PhD, pushing the boundaries of fat studies and kaupapa Māori research. Her thesis, grounded entirely in a mātauranga Māori worldview, is a first of its kind: a research journey unapologetically anchored in Māori narratives, values, and resistance. “Fat Indigenous wāhine are subject to multiple forms of discrimination and intersecting oppressions,” Gillon says. “Fat wāhine Māori are presented as undeserving, unwell, diseased, undesirable, and unreliable.” But Gillon flips the script, “We are deserving, well, eased, desirable, reliable.” “The system, as it stands, and as it has been for a long time, perpetuates how [in]access is enabled for some groups and not others through biopower, biopolitics, healthism, racism, sexism and fatism.” At the heart of her research is the powerful atua Hine-nui-te-pō, whose pūrākau – along with those of Papatūānuku and Hinemoana – help reclaim body sovereignty for Indigenous women.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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