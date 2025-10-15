Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Understanding that I promised no more culture war slop a while back, I regret having to renege on that pledge.

But old habits die hard, and it’s been far too long since we last feasted our eyes upon the latest atrocities against decency and common sense committed by the #bodypositive terrorists besieging Western civilization.

The butterballs beckon with their sausage fingers, like plus-sized sirens to unfortunate sailors from the shores of Sirenum Scopuli.

I am powerless to resist.

So don’t be bashful, pull up to the trough, and lap up thine culture war slop that poureth forth from mine ladle, you filthy gluttonous animals.

Dinner is served.

Mega-Fat of Color™ (MFoC) hoisted onto airplane by eight-man airline crew

One X user asked Grok (X AI) “what happened here,” and it replied with a highly respectful and diplomatic summary of events:

“The video shows Air Peace ground crew assisting an obese female passenger by carrying her up the mobile staircase to board the plane, as she appears unable to climb due to mobility issues related to her size.”

There’s no way in hell that these poor bastards get paid enough to get belly roll smegma smeared all over their hands and give themselves hernias their employment healthcare plan probably isn’t going to cover just to get this beached whale into the cabin and up in the air.

Honest to God, I think it would be better for all parties involved if airlines just started shipping the livestock in the cargo hold with the checked luggage.

A new policy proposal:

· All passengers are now required to weigh themselves at the check-in desk. (They already have scales for luggage — two birds, one stone.)

· Anyone over an established threshold — let’s be generous and say 300 pounds (otherwise half the clientele would qualify) — will be issued a ticket for the cargo hold.

· Forklifts or similar heavy machinery would obviously be made available as standard policy for those requiring special accommodations to hoist themselves onto the platform

· Those specially outfitted golf cart VIP vehicles for the handicapped and elderly will then escort the porker to the tarmac for a special boarding process. Any shame incurred during this process will be a net social benefit, hopefully encouraging the butterball to rethink their diet back on land.

· In the cargo hold, they get all the extra space they can handle under the airplane while the normals fit comfortably in the normal seats up above

· Separate but equal

You treat them with kindness and care; no cattle prods, no beatings.

Ideally, baggage handlers would be tasked with laying out some cushy hay for the beasts to relax on during the journey. Horse tranquilizers may be dispensed on an as needed basis for any in-flight discomfort.

The Lord, through His Word, teaches us how we are to care for such beasts of the Earth, which He hath given us to look out for.

“Know well the condition of your flocks, and give attention to your herds”

-Proverbs 27:23

Everybody wins.

Problem solved.

Thus social harmony is restored between GMO-fed blimps and legacy humans.

I eagerly await your call for my consultation, Southwest.

Let’s get the logistics ironed out for the benefit of all parties.

Related: Southwest Airlines Caves to Fat Mob, Gives Away Free Seats to Obese Passengers

‘Plus-sized travelers’ indignant they can’t fit inside airplane lavatory

It’s an admittedly minor detail — the little things are what make these videos so entertaining — but check out the cankles on this heifer while she walks further to shoot a TikTok video than she probably has all year to date.

Related: ‘Body Positivity’ Activist Claims ‘Obesity’ Is a Fatphobic Slur

TikTok fatty: White supremacists are trying to exterminate fat people with Ozempic because they hate black people

The fat propagandists, for a while now, have been running with the wildly avant-garde narrative that “fatphobia is racism,” invented by some morbidly obese Academic of Color (AOC) on some university payroll in order to avoid exercising or eating responsibly while pretending that stuffing her face-hole with Little Debbie™ snacks all day qualifies as some kind of civil rights activism.

Related: Social Engineers: White Men’s Sexual Interest in Big Butts Is Now Racist

The following sermon from some (white, ironically) nose-ring bovine on TikTok is probably my favorite of the “Nazis are coming to herd our people into cattle cars and take us to work camps where we’ll be forced to exercise, which is literal genocide” genre:

“They’re trying to exterminate fat people. They want to get rid of us. It’s all white supremacy. Fatphobia is racism. They’re so excited that they found a drug that makes it so we don’t exist anymore. If tomorrow, they released a drug that said ‘we cured blackness, if you just take this pill, you can be white,’ it’s all the same.”

It seems this lady has been reading up on Cultural Revolution-esque revisionist American history, in which the evil white man “fears the black body.”

Via “Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia” (emphasis added):

“There is an obesity epidemic in this country and poor black women are particularly stigmatized as “diseased” and a burden on the public health care system. This is only the most recent incarnation of the fear of fat black women, which Sabrina Strings shows took root more than two hundred years ago.

Strings weaves together an eye-opening historical narrative ranging from the Renaissance to the current moment, analyzing important works of art, newspaper and magazine articles, and scientific literature and medical journals―where fat bodies were once praised―showing that fat phobia, as it relates to black women, did not originate with medical findings, but with the Enlightenment era belief that fatness was evidence of “savagery” and racial inferiority.

The author argues that the contemporary ideal of slenderness is, at its very core, racialized and racist. Indeed, it was not until the early twentieth century, when racialized attitudes against fatness were already entrenched in the culture, that the medical establishment began its crusade against obesity. An important and original work, Fearing the Black Body argues convincingly that fat phobia isn’t about health at all, but rather a means of using the body to validate race, class, and gender prejudice.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv