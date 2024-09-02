Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

‘Healthism’

All Social Justice™ terms related to #bodypositivity have the intended effect of alleviating any personal responsibility for the individual to take charge of their own lives.

Everything is society’s fault: the fact that they’re fat in the first place as well as all of the social stigma that comes with it — which is, ironically, a tragically disempowering ideology even while masquerading as the opposite (reality inversion being a staple of leftist ideology).

Via Self (emphasis added):

“Healthism was coined by Robert Crawford in a 1980 paper for the International Journal of Health Services. In the 1970s the U.S. had seen a wave of renewed interest in holistic health and wellness, and Crawford was wary of how that investment in health was curdling into a perceived responsibility to seem healthy to others. He defined healthism as “the preoccupation with personal health as a primary—often the primary—focus for the definition and achievement of well-being; a goal which is to be attained primarily through the modification of life styles.” That is, for Crawford, healthism flattened the health of whole populations from a dynamic and multifaceted issue with many and varied influences, to a simple matter of personal responsibility. Crawford saw health as inherently political, a reflection of systems that create and perpetuate poverty, racism, misogyny, and more. But under healthism, health was an individual matter, not a systemic one, which meant that the individual was primarily responsible for their own health. “For the healthiest, solution rests within the individual’s determination to resist culture, advertising, institutional and environmental constraints, disease agents, or, simply, lazy or poor personal habits.””

‘Fat-shaming’ worse than racism in its effects: study

You might not have learned this in public school on account of institutionalized anti-fat bias, but the fats were historically the victims of chattel fat slavery, a horrific system of exploitation by the thins in which human-walrus hybrids were forced to work for free on gigantic zoo-like plantations, fed only the sustenance they required to maintain their BMI.

A skinny-fat hierarchy then developed in which the more moderately obese fats were gifted with higher positions, such as working in the comforts of the indoors to sexually service their masters and serve tea, while the really enormous ones were made to pick cotton and perform circus tricks for paying customers under the scorching sun.

Much earlier in history, Moses led his bands of fats, many centuries earlier, to freedom through the desert, sustaining themselves only on their fat stores as they rode their motorized carts to freedom.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“Known as ‘fat shaming’ it is easy to see how having an opinion on someone's physical appearance can have immediate effects but alongside emotional hurt and a sense of being ostracised, it seems this kind of discrimination may cause serious long term damage. It has a more profound negative impact on both physical and psychological health than prejudice against more fixed characteristics such as gender and race. Though obviously hugely harmful, sexism and racism were found to be largely unrelated to declines in physical and emotional health in the study, which investigated 6,000 adults.”

Obviously, the long-term damage to actual health pales in comparison to the psychological damage of pointing it out. That’s The Science™, folks. No malarkey, Jack. So stop pointing them out, you dog-faced pony soldier.

Let us recall when the Brandon entity did a brutal “healthism” on a concerned voter asking about his son’s shady business dealings, to which Biden responded by calling him fat and challenging him to a push-up contest, which he obviously would have won because he’s in great shape.

It’s entirely possible that, if “healthism” becomes more deeply engrained in Social Justice™ canon, these highly important Armageddon Prose columns might be made illegal at some point in the United States, this liberal democracy that respects freedom of speech so deeply, so enjoy them while you can.

Democrat-run cities like New York are already well on the way.

Via NYC Human Rights (emphasis added):

“The NYC Human Rights Law protects individuals that live in, work in, or visit New York City from discrimination based on their height or weight or the combination of height and weight, referred to as “body size.” The Human Rights Law prohibits unlawful discrimination based on height or weight in employment, housing, and public accommodations (e.g., hospitals, gyms, restaurants, or theaters).”

