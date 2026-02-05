Everyone can draw their personal red lines.

As for me, I forever washed my hands of Noam Chomsky — whom I had previously regarded as a sincere and principled leftist, having read Hegemony or Survival in high school and having enjoyed it — back in 2021.

That era was an illuminating moment in history, indeed, when so many public figures showed their true, often hideous, colors — for instance, when Chomsky demanded that the unvaccinated be “isolated from society.”

What’s more, he strongly implied that, should the unvaccinated perish of starvation as a result of being imprisoned by the state inside their homes, a policy that he advocated for, their demise was a reasonable cost to incur in the pursuit of Public Health™.

Make an omelet, break a few eggs, etc.

If he had gotten his way and vestiges of civil liberties not held up under immense pressure from Chomsky and the left at large, any of us who defied draconian, pseudoscientific mandates for a “vaccine” that was never actually a vaccine and never was even tested for the prevention of transmission — the plausible justification for such a mandate — would have very possibly died alone, padlocked in our homes.

All of which is to say: fuck Noam Chomsky.

Anyway, more interesting moral degeneracy from the cretin whom the left reveres as some sort of moral paragon has emerged with the recent tranche of Epstein emails, in that Chomsky was literally the closest thing one could imagine to Epstein’s BFF — Chomsky’s wife literally calling Epstein a “dear” family friend.

Via NDTV (emphasis added):

“Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky privately sympathized with Jeffrey Epstein over what he described as the “horrible way” the press treated the late sex offender, urging him in a 2019 email to lie low and avoid media “vultures.” The exchange, revealed in a newly released cache of US government files, took place months before Epstein’s arrest on child sex trafficking charges and points to a closer relationship between the financier and the revered leftwing academic than previously known. Responding to an email from Epstein seeking advice on how to handle his “putrid press,” Chomsky decried “the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public.” “What the vultures dearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts,” added Chomsky, who is now 97. “That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.””

Bear in mind that this correspondence with the most prolific underage sex trafficker possibly in world history occurred in February of 2019, over a decade after his 2008 conviction for soliciting child prostitutes and when his many crimes against women and minors were already well-known — in other words, #MeToo hysteria notwithstanding, at a time in history when no one could plausibly still suffer the delusion that Epstein was not a Genghis Khan-tier sex pest, in addition to being a traitorous spook.

Here is Chomsky in another email to Epstein from 2016, “fantasizing about the Caribbean island,” presumably referencing the notorious pedo-island of Little Saint James, in response to an invitation from his “dear friend.”

Continuing:

“Other newly released emails point to the depth of Chomsky’s social ties with Epstein, and to a planned meet up with Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump credited as the architect of his rise to power. Chomsky’s wife Valeria writes “Jeffrey is a very dear friend, and we look forward to meeting you” in a 2019 email to Bannon with Epstein copied. In a 2016 exchange, Epstein invites Chomsky to either New York or the Caribbean -- a likely reference to Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island. Chomsky, in response, appears to thank Epstein for “care packages,” adding “Valeria’s always keen on New York. I’m really fantasizing about the Caribbean island.””

In 2023, Chomsky defended his longstanding friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, citing “prevailing norms” about reformed sex criminals being welcomed back into society with open arms or whatever over the objections of the “far right” — loving and liberal grace on his part.

Via The Crimson:

“Like all of those in Cambridge who met and knew him, we knew that he had been convicted and served his time, which means that he re-enters society under prevailing norms — which, it is true, are rejected by the far right in the US and sometimes by unscrupulous employers. I’ve had no pause about close friends who spent many years in prison, and were released. That’s quite normal in free societies.”

Yes, yes, of course: “quite normal in free societies” — the truest thing that could be said of befriending Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal of pedophile spook buddies, courtesy of the left’s nonpareil.

