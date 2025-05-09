Democracy™, to the extent the worn-out term retains any significance whatsoever in modern discourse, obviously means that unelected bureaucrats get to slink around in the dark, illegally funneling public money to manipulate municipal-level politics to ensure local governments continue violating informed consent by subjecting residents to known neurotoxin fluoride with no real public debate or disclosure of its risks.

Two states, Florida being the latest, have recently made history by banning the consent-free fluoridation of their respective public water supplies.

Via USA Today (emphasis added):

“Florida is set to become the second state in the country to ban fluoride from being added to public water supplies after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on May 6 that he planned to sign the bill into law. In Miami, DeSantis, accompanied by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, said he's signing the "Florida Farm Bill" (SB 700), which prevents local municipalities from adding fluoride to their water. The bill doesn't explicitly mention fluoride, but rather bans certain additives in the water system… During the governor's news conference, behind a sign that said "Free State of Florida," DeSantis said: "It's forced medication when they're jamming fluoride into your water supply."”

Last year, for the first time ever, a federal district court admonished the EPA for its pseudoscientific, stealth drugging of the public, finding that, even at approved levels per federal guidelines, fluoridated water permanently damages children’s brains.

Via Fluoride Action Network (emphasis added):

“After 7 years of pursuing legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the risk posed to the developing brain by the practice of water fluoridation, the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has just ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and the plaintiffs in our precedent-setting court case. A U.S. federal court has now deemed fluoridation an “unreasonable risk” to the health of children, and the EPA will be forced to regulate it as such. The decision is written very strongly in our favor.”

Undeterred, as uncovered by RFK Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense via stellar investigative reporting, the Public Health™ agencies at the state and federal levels have been astro-turfing support for water fluoridation in cities considering banning it — and illegally repurposing CDC funds to that end.

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

“When Washburn, North Dakota’s town commissioners decided in January to take up the issue of whether or not to continue fluoridating the water supply for the town’s 1,300 residents, they anticipated researching the risks versus benefits and putting the matter to a vote. What they didn’t anticipate — but soon encountered — was evidence of a coordinated effort by state actors and a national fluoride lobby group, using federal money, to crush local efforts by small towns like Washburn to stop fluoridating their water supplies… Commissioner Keith Hapip shared what he said was evidence of astroturfing by Dr. Johnny Johnson, president of the American Fluoridation Society; Jim Kershaw, Bismarck, North Dakota’s water plant superintendent and others.”

The CDC-funded North Dakota Oral Health Program (OHP), illegally diverting federal funds to lobbying efforts, has been caught circulating a letter template to dental professionals it hopes will wage its propaganda war on its behalf.

Once the template is sent, all that’s required is a name and signature and, voila, they’ve got a seemingly organic and passionate letter from a respected medical practitioner to present at whatever city council meeting. By all appearances, the letter is coming from a concerned citizen/expert in public health, while in reality it’s the product of machinations from the highest levels of government to stomp out popular resistance to its dictates.

In related efforts that should surprise no one, Sponsored By Pfizer™ corporate media has been dutifully promoting the narrative that removing neurotoxins from the water supply is… wait for it… racist!

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner:

“Since 1945, local governments have added fluoride to U.S. drinking water in order to stop tooth decay, especially in young children. It’s considered one of this country’s greatest public health achievements. But Kennedy has repeatedly expressed skepticism about putting fluoride in the water and indicated he might encourage local municipalities to do away with their water fluoridation programs… Just to be clear, there are real consequences to removing fluoride from the water. Stat News reports that the city of Juneau, Alaska removed fluoride form the drinking water in 2007. Research showed that dental procedures related to cavities increased after Juneau got rid of that fluoride, particularly among children in socioeconomically disadvantaged families. ‘I would go as far as to say that community water fluoridation is probably our best health equity-oriented public health intervention that we have,’ said Jennifer Meyer, a nurse and professor of health sciences at the University of Alaska, Anchorage.”

Who could have seen this talking point coming?

Via Word in Black (emphasis added):

“Kennedy wants… to enact a range of controversial moves that would be harmful to Black people, from removing fluoride from the public water supply to promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, some of which have been aimed at the Black community… Getting rid of fluoride could be a big problem for Americans in general and Black Americans in particular. Research has found Black Americans have worse oral health than their white peers, and they are more susceptible to diseases that are worsened by poor oral health… The health of Black Americans could get worse with Kennedy working in a second Trump administration.”

When they stoop to race hucksterism to hawk a position as totally unrelated to race as water fluoridation, using black children as human shields, you know they’re getting desperate to maintain narrative supremacy, as they helplessly watch it slip through their fingers.