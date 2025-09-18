Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
6m

What I find incomprehensible is the lack of rage among all the mothers whose children died or were disabled for life from the murder shots. No organization, no public admission of their feelings, unless of course it's a factor of the suppression of protest by the despicable 1984-style mockingbird media which is assisting the government to drag us into totalitarian control, replete with CBDC's which I would expect would require more shots of far more deadly injections to thin out the meddlesome herd and save Medicare and Social Security from bankruptcy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Xhackedly's avatar
Xhackedly
2m

Bourla learned his trade in the animal pharma side of Pfizer, punting drugs that killed cattle. Then he moved to the more-profitable business of killing people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture