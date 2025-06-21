*A caveat: Please understand from the outset — because I know this criticism is coming — that what follows is not by any means apologism for neoconservative foreign policy in Asia or anywhere else, just an accounting of geopolitical facts on the ground (or, rather, in the water).

Ask any of China’s neighbors — except for its vassal states Laos. Cambodia and North Korea — and they’ll tell you that the CCP is a regional menace.

Obviously, the world and the United States itself would be better off without a global neoliberal empire on everyone’s neck. But it wouldn’t be any more utopian if the CCP steps into the vacuum and makes the entire Eastern Hemisphere its bitch.

Related: Politicians and Multinational CEOs Created America's Top Geopolitical Menace

Caveat established, China’s been going bananas on the high seas as the eyes of the world, and U.S. military assets, hone in on Iran.

Via CBS News (emphasis added):

“Over the past two years, tensions have escalated precariously in… the South China Sea — the waters off the western coast of the Philippines where an international tribunal ruled the Philippines has exclusive economic rights. But China claims almost all of the South China Sea, one of the world's most vital waterways through which trillions of dollars in goods flow each year. To assert its claims, China has been using tactics just short of war — leading to violent confrontations. The United States has a mutual defense treaty with the Philippines, which could mean American intervention. It's been called "the most dangerous conflict no one is talking about."”

The time has never been riper for the CCP to flex its muscle in what it sees as its backyard now that the United States has reassigned numerous assets to the Middle East in order to back up Israel in its bid to depose the Iranian regime.

Related: Trump USDA Secretary Commits to Terminate CCP Gain-of-Function Partnership

Via The Week (emphasis added):

“The raging conflict [in the Middle East] is expected to intensify further, with Iran appearing unrelenting and unwilling to negotiate to end the tension yet by saying that it is preparing for “the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil”. In a significant development, the US has rushed to deploy forces in West Asia, with the USS Nimitz carrier strike group set to reach the conflict-torn region soon from its earlier deployment in the South China Sea… so as to be closer to the theatre of war in order to “provide options to defend US assets and interests.””

In an unprecedented move, the CCP recently moved aircraft carriers past the First Island Chain — a major escalatory show of force meant to test the waters, as it were, as to what the neoliberal order’s response would be.

Via Zona-Militar (emphasis added):

“The Chinese Navy… deployed its aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong into the Pacific—pushing even farther beyond the First Island Chain outlined by the U.S. as part of its containment strategy—Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) continue to closely monitor and track the deployment of the Chinese force. Alerted by the transit of the Chinese vessels through waters near its coasts, Japanese elements confirmed the presence of the Chinese ships as of June 8 and are still tracking them as they return to their respective ports… Earlier JSDF reports revealed that China had deployed its carriers with substantial escorts forming their respective Carrier Strike Groups. In the case of the Liaoning, the force reported it was accompanied by the cruiser CNS Wuxi (104), the destroyer CNS Tangshen (122), and the fleet oiler CNS Hulunhu (901). For the Shandong, the JSDF observed the presence of the Type 055 destroyer Zunyi, the Type 054A frigates Yuncheng and Hengshui, along with a Type 905 replenishment ship… This marks the first time the People’s Liberation Army Navy has sent two of its three aircraft carriers beyond the First Island Chain. This deployment sends a bold message about China’s growing naval capabilities—one seemingly directed at the United States, which defines the symbolic First Island Chain as stretching from the southern tip of Japan to the waters between Malaysia and Vietnam. A Second Island Chain also exists, extending from Japan to Papua New Guinea.”

Related: Chinese Communist Party Literally Names Its Domestic Surveillance Program 'Skynet'

The carriers have floated through Japan’s exclusive economic zone while its fighter jets have brushed up against Japanese assets in the sky.

Via BBC (emphasis added):

“A Chinese naval drill near Japan has sparked concern from Tokyo, which in recent days lodged a protest with Beijing and made the rare decision to publicly disclose Chinese military movements. In the last few weeks China's two aircraft carriers, the Shandong and the Liaoning, have been conducting simultaneous drills in the Pacific, in an unprecedented move. Chinese fighter jets have done hundreds of landings and take-offs from the carriers. A few came close to Japanese surveillance planes, prompting Tokyo to convey its "serious concerns" to Beijing. China has said its activities are consistent with international law and accused Japan of conducting "dangerous moves". On Tuesday, the Japanese defence ministry released a map tracing the Chinese aircraft carriers' daily positions since 25 May. Japan does not usually disclose details of foreign militaries' movements. It shows both carriers coming close to Japanese islands, and at times sailing through Japan's exclusive economic zone.”

If it were just Taiwan in the CCP crosshairs — which, after all, is historically and ethnically Chinese and arguably rightfully theirs — that would be understandable if not almost forgivable.

However, China lays claim to territories belonging to virtually every one of its neighbors in the region.

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

“China's military held joint sea and air patrols in the South China Sea on Saturday, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command said. Spokesperson Tian Junli said in a statement on Sunday that the Philippines has courted countries outside the region to organise "joint patrols" and "raised security risks" in the region. "The theater command forces remain on high alert, resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and maritime rights," he said, adding that "all military activities that seek to stir up trouble in the South China Sea or create flashpoints are fully under control"… China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.”

Prediction: China will annex Taiwan within a year, forcing the United States to drop the pretense of ‘strategic ambiguity’ in the Taiwan straits and play its hand

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv