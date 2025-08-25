(Unrelated plug: If you appreciate the independent journalism of Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription, or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. God bless)

-------------------------------

“News” outlet (loosely defined) Euronews, the mouthpiece of Brussels, recently “covered” (loosely defined) the vicious and unprovoked murder of a 17-year-old Dutch girl at the hands of a so-called asylum seeker living in government migrant housing who had previously raped another Dutch girl on August 15.

In so doing, the outlet didn’t mention any of those pertinent details.

Instead, the migrant rapist was simply termed a “22-year-old man.”

Via Euronews (emphasis added):

“The violent murder of a Dutch teenager, 17-year-old Lisa, who had been biking home after a night out with her friends sparked outrage across the Netherlands and Belgium… Early on Wednesday, Lisa left the centre of Amsterdam around 3:30AM after a night out with friends, and was cycling back home to the nearby town of Abcoude. After she noticed someone was following her, the 17-year-old called the national emergency number. The police were able to locate the teenager using her phone, but all help came too late. When the dispatched team arrived at the scene at 4:15AM, Lisa's lifeless body was found by the side of the road in Duivendrecht, nearby Amsterdam, local media reported. On Friday afternoon, Dutch police announced a suspect had emerged in the investigation into Lisa's death. The 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of involvement in a serious sexual offence in Weesperzijde, a neighbourhood in Amsterdam.”

Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

Instead of stating the obvious — Europe has a major migrant rape problem, the only serious solution to which is mass remigration — the outlet took the opportunity to promote a sterile feminist Instagram poem full of tired, clichés about “reclaiming the night” that goes out of its way to not mention the migrant rape epidemic that’s so inconvenient for Western feminists’ mantra about the White Patriarchy™ or whatever.

“I put on my sneakers before getting on my bike with no lights. I tie my hair into a bun or tuck it into my jacket, trying to be as invisible as possible. I listen to music, but very quietly. I see a man without looking at him, and I don't stop at red lights because that takes too much time. Hi dad - I yell into my phone, even though no one's on the other end of the line… Why didn't she just take a taxi with her friends?" Was it really smart to get on her bike alone? Why was she still cycling that late at night? Why did she choose to wear that, of all things?”

Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

This is a legacy media iron rule of thumb you can take to the bank — every single time:

· if the racial identity of the perpetrator of a crime is listed in the headline and referenced at least three times in the body of an article, that perpetrator is white

· if the racial identity of the perpetrator is referenced only in generic terms and definitely never mentioned in the headline, that perpetrator is some protected minority

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv