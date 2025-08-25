Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2hEdited

Agree.

https://carsonmcauley.substack.com/p/white-altruism?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
1h

If you are a girl/woman who still thinks it is perfectly safe to ride a bike or walk or get a taxi home alone in the middle of the night anywhere in Western Europe your family has failed you because very clearly they have either kept the new reality in your country from you that might have kept you safe or they have failed to ensure you have listened to their warnings and acted appropriately at all times.

Of these two possibilities it is by far the most likely that the first is true, they kept the new reality from you in the hope that you will become another mindless drone like them lapping up government propaganda.

The party's last and most important rule was that you must ignore the evidence of your own eyes and ears donchaknow.

There are two solutions to this, mass repatriation as mentioned in the piece, which those in nominal power at the moment won't agree to until it is too late, or the other, Western European women must start to act like muslim women to keep themselves safe. The "patriarchy" is clearly downright evil to do this to women but it does seem a bit strange that European men, the very definition of the "patriarchy" according to misandrists, fought many wars in the middle ages to keep their families safe from this invasion while their womenfolk largely voted in the last few decades to bring the threat to their own liberty into Western nations.

We men are back to the old perennial question ...... "What do women want?" and it seems what far too many of them want is the Burqa and never to leave the home except in twos or threes and only with their male relative's permission because they keep voting for state approved political parties who want to keep bringing non-Europeans and their alien values in and that includes the Reform party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture