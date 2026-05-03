Unsatisfied with merely censoring words, or combination of words, the current overlords of the continent and civilization that birthed the concept of free speech, in their endless quest for totalitarian control over hearts and minds, have moved on to combating problematic emojis.

Via European Commission:

“European regulators, the European Commission and the Board of the Digital Services Coordinators, enforcing the Digital Service Act published a world-wide first report on the landscape of prominent and recurrent risks on very large online platforms and search engines in the European Union. The report (pdf) identifies systemic risks such as, among others, the spread of illegal content or threats to fundamental rights*, occurring on very large online platforms. It also gives a first overview of the mitigation measures taken by platforms, based on the transparency requirements under the DSA. Key findings cover risks to mental health and to the protection of minors online**; the impact of emerging technologies, such as generative AI, on online platforms; and challenges to intellectual property protection on online marketplaces. Among the notable mitigation measures highlighted are, for example, the use of automated systems to detect emojis used as code for illegal activities online, such as the sale of illegal drugs.”

*In order to protect “fundamental rights,” you understand, the unelected EU Commission must trample on the fundamental right of free speech.

**Always “for the children”! The authoritarians of yesteryear would simply censor or kill their political opponents — no elaborate justifications required. However, now that the authoritarians of modernity cloak their misdeeds in the veneer of liberalism, they are forced to pretend they’re doing it to protect children or vulnerable minorities or whatever, in much the same way that when members of the liberal world order start new wars, instead of just admitting it’s about geopolitics or resources or to expedite the killing off the native white population, they pay lip service to “spreading democracy’ or whatever. It’s all very insulting — or, rather, it should be insulting — to anyone with self-respect on the receiving end of these lies.

Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

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Of course, as noted in this article below, determining what someone meant by any particular emoji in any particular context is an exercise in subjectivity, meaning it’s going to be left up to the whims of whatever algorithmic regime these people cook up.

Via Hungarian Conservative:

“Beyond mockery, critics have also raised concerns about the implications for free speech and digital governance. A frequently cited argument is that identifying ‘coded language’ requires platforms to interpret context and intent—moving beyond clearly illegal content into more subjective territory. This concern ties into broader scepticism surrounding the DSA, which obliges large platforms to assess and mitigate so-called ‘systemic risks’, including illegal content and threats to public security. Critics argue that this framework increasingly incentivizes proactive and interpretive moderation, rather than responses limited to clearly unlawful material, and in doing so risks encroaching on online free speech. The debate also highlights the technical challenges involved. Emojis are inherently ambiguous and context-dependent, making accurate detection difficult and increasing the likelihood of false positives. Experts have long noted that content moderation already operates in ‘grey areas’, where meaning is fluid and difficult to define, particularly as platforms rely more heavily on automated systems.” Related: Polish High Court Rules National Sovereignty Supersedes EU Authority, EU Sues

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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