Eastern Europe is traditionally a haven for gender sanity — and other kinds of sanity — sorely lacking in the West.

But it’s not for lacking by the child tranny NGOs.

As I’m currently in Eastern Europe and have been for about a month, I’ve seen maybe one tranny walking the streets — and I’m not sure about that even; he/she could’ve just been a particularly ugly woman with big hands and a square jaw. All shapes and sizes, etc.

It’s a beautiful thing.

The EU and UN disagree.

Via Life Site News (emphasis added):

“On August 7, the Parliament of Bulgaria passed an amendment to the Law for Preschool and School Education banning LGBT “propaganda” in schools by a massive majority of 159 votes in favour to 22 opposed, with 12 abstentions. The amendment was posed by the Vazrazhdane (Revival) Party and gained widespread support from political parties across the spectrum, with MPs citing inappropriate sex education brochures and books being provided to both children and teens. The amendment bans “propaganda, promotion or incitement in any way, directly or indirectly, in the education system of ideas and views related to non-traditional sexual orientation and/or gender identity other than the biological one.” Parliamentarians also voted on text that specifically defines “non-traditional sexual orientation” as “different from the generally accepted and established notions in the Bulgarian legal tradition of emotional, romantic, sexual or sensual attraction between persons of opposite sexes.””

Bulgaria is nominally a sovereign country — although it made the tragic misstep of signing up to the EU in 2007, subjecting it to the whims of bureaucrats in Brussels and “human rights organizations” whose overriding objective is to get the children’s genitals in their vice grip.

My Irish-Catholic Midwestern grandmammy once advised me as I bounced on her knee while she chain-smoked Virginia Slims one afternoon: “if ‘academics’ and ‘Feminist Mobilisations’ are on your nutsack, you’re probably doing something right, my boy.”

She was a simple lady with simple maxims. And sometimes life is pretty simple, actually. Whatever social machinations “Feminist Mobilisations” prescribes, the opposite is probably the best course of action.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“Senior figures from the European Parliament’s LGBTI Intergroup wrote last week to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli asking the Commission president to “urgently condemn” the new law. “This law is a direct assault on the LGBTIQ+ community — in particular children,” wrote group co-presidents Kim van Sparrentak from the Netherlands and Marc Angel from Luxembourg. “Such ‘anti-propaganda’ bills put children and youth at risk by contributing to creating a threatening environment where LGBTIQ+ children can be subject to bullying, harassment and increased health-related risks.” The European Commission told POLITICO that Dalli on Aug. 13 sent a letter to Bulgarian Education and Science Minister Galin Tsokov “to request further information on the legislation.” “The Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling discrimination, inequalities and challenges faced by LGBTIQ individuals — including in education, as outlined in our LGBTIQ Equality Strategy of November 2020,” a Commission spokesperson said. Human rights organizations — including Action, Buditelkite, Forbidden Colours, LevFem, Feminist Mobilisations and Deystvie — have denounced the bill, and their petition asking the Bulgarian president to veto the amendment was signed by about 7,000 people. Academics have written an open letter urging likewise.”

