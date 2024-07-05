LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Pride™ street carnage: At the intersection of Diversity™ and Tolerance™

“Love always wins” — or whatever catchphrase these people are parroting currently. It’s impossible to keep up with the sloganeering because they switch up marketing tactics more frequently than a Fortune 500 corporations.

I don’t know if this observation is off-color, but what we have here looks a lot more like a Haiti gang war than a celebration of Tolerance™ and Equity™.

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1807577825068683528

Pride™ conquistadors take Lima

Lima made the list of “top 10 international destinations where Airbnb Gen Z travelers celebrated Pride” this year, per Out Traveler (emphasis added):

“What are the kids up to these days? Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term and long-term stays, wants to know. The industry ally recently analyzed Pride travel destinations for Millennial and Gen Z travelers. Their efforts revealed a diversity of Pride destinations and experiences that in many ways reflected the characteristics of each generation. Not too surprisingly, Gen Z-ers (born from 1996 to the early 2000s) sought out newer Pride celebrations and experiences. Gen Z-ers also saw a staggering 300 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over five years (Q1 2019 to Q1 2023). Airbnb found Millennials (born 1980 to 1995) tended to be more traditional in the Pride travel destinations. Keep scrolling to see the top 10 international destinations where Airbnb Gen Z travelers celebrated Pride, listed in no particular order. We included information on Pride celebrations – including dates and links – for each destination.” I was there. It was decidedly tamer than videos I’ve seen from the United States and the West and most of the attendees looked to be well under 25. Of course, as one would expect, the U.S. State Department was on hand to “celebrate” the trannification of Lima, writing on Twitter (translated form Spanish): “Today we celebrate love, diversity and the rights of all! 🌈 We participated in the pride march in Lima to demonstrate our support and collaboration with the community #LGBTQIA +. Together we build a more inclusive and respectful future 💪 .”

https://t.co/Y400r7Qu5k

Queers vs. Palestine: Round II

You may be familiar with “Queers for Palestine” — the ill-fated activist group that blends Islamic identity politics with trannyism by inexplicable Social Justice™ alchemy, akin to the blending of oil and water — but it seems “Queers vs. Palestine” might be more apropos.

https://x.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1807488484107575696

https://x.com/beerburp23/status/1807526582082494699

Biden regime groomer pressured medical industry to abandon age limits for child trannification, court records reveal

These people get all up in self-righteous arms when they are called “groomers,” but this is exactly why they have earned the label.

Via Natural News (emphasis added):

“An unsealed court document has revealed that a top health official within the administration of President Joe Biden successfully pressured the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to drop age limit guidelines for transgender procedures. The WPATH, an international transgender health nonprofit organization, initially drafted guidelines in 2021 with a proposed age minimum for various procedures: 17 for genital surgeries and hysterectomies; 16 for breast augmentation and facial surgeries; 15 for mastectomies; and 14 for hormonal treatments. However, the finalized guidelines and WPATH’s eighth edition of its standards of care, released in September 2022, had no age limits for transgender procedures. This was revealed in a lawsuit filed in Alabama court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of five transgender children and their families contesting the state's ban on transgender surgeries. The lawsuit uncovered emails detailing the interactions between WPATH's advisory group and Sarah Boateng, then chief of staff to Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)… One email indicated Boateng's belief that specifying ages under 18 could lead to ‘devastating legislation for trans care.’ Another email stressed Levine's fear that the WPATH's 2021 draft would make it difficult for American transgender youths to get access to the procedures. ‘We sent the document to Admiral Levine … She liked the SOC-8 very much, but she was very concerned that having ages (mainly for surgery) will affect access to health care for trans youth and maybe adults too,’ a WPATH member wrote in one internal email released by James Cantor, a psychologist and critic of adolescent transgender procedures, who submitted the emails as evidence to support Alabama in the lawsuit.”

