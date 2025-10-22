The EBT serfs of the underclass may be in for a rough ride come November, when mommy government is slated to wean them off the teat of state.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Roughly 42 million people are at risk of losing critical food assistance in November amid the federal government shutdown. And it’s not clear whether the Trump administration will step in to find the funds to continue paying benefits, as it has with other priorities. The food stamp program will run out of money in two weeks, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “So you’re talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families, of hungry families that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown,” she said. Like other members of the Trump administration, Rollins cast blame on the Democrats, posting on X Thursday that they are putting “their political agenda ahead of food security for American families.”… Rollins’ comments came a week after the US Department of Agriculture told states that there is not enough money to pay full food stamp benefits in November if the lapse in federal funding continues. The agency asked states to hold off on November payments until further notice.”

Of course, the Democrats currently holding the funding hostage could easily just re-open the government, but they won’t because if they can get all of their plantation slaves riled up with the welfare cuts, ready to commit violence in furtherance of the current state of anarcho-tyranny, they view this not as a problem to be solved but as a political opportunity.

Contrary to a lot of Ayn Rand-esque libertarians, I don’t actually believe that a just society should follow the “let them eat cake” governing philosophy, allowing psychopathic demons like Bill Gates to accrue billions of dollars for himself as a reward for engineering and getting the government to mandate deadly experimental medical products while the middle class is hollowed out, corporations are allowed to offshore the industry that actually made America great in a race to the bottom, and the rabble is left to starve — if not for moral reasons, then at least practical ones, as this kind of growing chasm in wealth is not sustainable.

But the odious EBT serfs aren’t doing their cause any favors in the realm of public opinion.

As one might expect, rather than re-evaluating the wisdom of their well-conditioned, post-Great Society dependence on government largesse to survive, they’re instead threatening to simply steal whatever they would’ve gotten through food stamps because something, something muh civil rights.

As long as the bottom line is “hand me my slop, whitey,” the logic train to the conclusion doesn’t really matter to them.

There are literally hundreds, probably thousands, of these videos on social media — planning free Thanksgiving dinners with stolen food, claiming the taxpayers “work for them” in order to provide them EBT cash, and threatening workers’ lives at Walmart or wherever who might try to stop them.

Let’s feign performative shock at the statistic, per National Academies Press, that 23.3% of American blacks receive food assistance, juxtaposed with a mere 2.7% of whites on food stamps — a ten-fold racial disparity. (Including free housing and Medicaid, greater than 50% of all African-Americans are the recipients of federal welfare schemes.)

Is American society ten times more racist against blacks than whites? Are blacks ten times more economically disadvantaged than whites in the United States in 2025?

Or is there a cultural element at play?

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

