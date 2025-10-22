Armageddon Prose

Crixcyon
1h

All lies...the government is running massive deficits every month. They always have money for everything because their funders, the US taxpayer, are still being fleeced every minute of every day no matter how long the silly government is shutdown (only about 15% of it is closed).

If the food stampers go burn down the DC Swamp...who will complain? Not the taxpayers funding this government morass. Even crazier is that everyone of those food stampers are paying at least some government taxes so in effect they are funding their own EBT program.

Grundvilk
14m

It's a game of chicken this federal budget stand-off -- Democrats et al., like Schumer, would dearly like to destabilize the US so as to give themselves some better chance of getting back into the game and bounce the ball around again. Cutting off food stamps would definitely cause much more destabilization and disorder in the nation than the somewhat artificial agitation of pockets of 'Antifa' scattered around the country. Note that precisely this sort of intentional destabilization thing has been done before and worked quite well for the destabilizers Read, for example, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's well-documented account of the series of Left-instigated and nurtured governmental revolutions that took place in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Russia ("200 Years Together": https://archive.org/details/200YearsTogether). Presumably, the Trump administration has already prepared means to head off the development of (mostly urban) problematic food shortages and that particular destablization tactic.

That last remark with regard to the Trump administration is, in the context of the Russian example(s), important because from at least the 1800s to the Tsarist revolution, the Russian national government was rather ineffectual and indulgent, and pretty much passively let things progressively (sic) get out of hand. Hopefully, that isn't the case here this time around.

