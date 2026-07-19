The U.S. House Oversight Committee hosted recently a hearing that explored the myriad perversions, larcenies, and conflicts of interest in the administration of the federal “nutrition assistance” regime.

The Democrats, as one would expect, selected as its “expert witness” for the hearing a diverse pharmaceutical and big food industry cutout operating undercover as an NGO “anti-hunger advocate” and self-described “food security expert,” Gina Plata-Nino of the innocuous-sounding Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).

Related: Diverse Fat Activist Gets Paid to Lie to Children About Nutrition for Corporate Profit

Rep. Brandon Gill blew Plata-Nino’s thin cover in what can only be described as a brutally efficient and elegantly simple line of questioning.

It was quite the exchange, the summary of which I present in paraphrase form:

· Gill: Do the EBT serfs need publicly-subsidized Coca-Cola? · Plata-Nino: [irrelevant, non-responsive NPR-style gibberish about “food security”] · Gill: Do they need soda to survive? · Plata-Nino: Yes because some of them have “low blood” [sugar] or “kidney issues” · Gill: Is that right? [savage smile forms on his face, sensing the imminent kill] Do you think that’s a good use of tax dollars? · Plata-Nino: I’m not a physician. · Gill: What’s nutritional about Coca-Cola? · Plata-Nino: I’m not a nutritionist. I’m a “food security expert.” · Gill: Does your organization take money from companies that profit from food stamps? · Plata-Nino: [unintelligible stammering to try to buy time, obfuscate] · Gill: Does General Mills fund your organization? · Plata-Nino: I don’t have access to that information. · Gill: I do. It’s right here. They do fund your organization. · Plata-Nino: [blank stare] · Gill: Is that a conflict of interest? · Plata-Nino: [more blank staring, deer in headlights, the face of pure panic]

Related: Are Cheerios Chemically Castrating the American Public?

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In fact, the purely humanitarian Food Research and Action Center derives its financial support not only from General Mills, manufacturer of such publicly-subsidized slop as Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and Fruit Gushers™, but also from Walmart, Amazon, and, curiously enough, Ozempic™ trafficker Novo Nordisk.

In that way, through public subsidy of corporate trash with a faint resemblance to food, Big Food gets the cash on the front end with the purchase of General Mills’ (highly marked-up) Lucky Charms™ while Big Pharma gets it on the back end with the weight loss drugs to clean up the EBT serfs’ brutalized internal organs.

Related: Big Pharma Partners With NAACP to Push Public Subsidy of Weight Loss Drug

They raid the public treasury coming and going — all while the people ostensibly meant to benefit from SNAP, the EBT serfs, get sicker, fatter, and more dependent.

That’s called Democracy™. If you criticize it, that means you hate the starving — yet, paradoxically, somehow also morbidly obese — wards of the state with kidney issues and low blood sugar who need their Coke to survive.

People such as the Latinx General Mills/Novo Nordisk crypto-lobbyist depicted above, and the industries on whose behalf they lobby, have really done a number, both psychologically and physically, on the rabble — all under the liberal and loving guise of the provision of welfare.

This diverse and almost certainly diabetic hambeast, for instance, demonstrates for the camera $ 1,000 worth of Walmart ultra-processed slop she copped with her EBT card, as if her Hidden Valley Ranch™ and Doritos™ are war trophies, while the smoke alarm in her (probably Section 8) apartment goes off unattended in the background.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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