Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
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Ben,

Here in the Midwest, there was an outbreak of colosporidia, which results in explosive diarrhea.

The source was traced to Taco Bell. I suggested that this parasitic infection may be a better alternative to GLP-1 drugs, as it's faster, cheaper, and doesn't require a doctor's office visit (Time & Money), to procure a "GLP-1 Prescription", although upon one's approach to target weight, something like Ivermectin will be needed, although some have suggested "home remedies" also work. Results?

"Depends", not the query, but perhaps a few cases of the adult diapers!!!

I have to deal with ignorance with sarcasm. Ditto with shitty diet, that results with destruction of health, reliance of medical treatments that never "cure", the system is a massive GRIFT!

Carry On! Glad you're exposing this massive negligence!

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