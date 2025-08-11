Dripping with righteous indignation — in the grating Valley Girl aesthetic she inherited from Kim Kardashian or Paris Hilton or whatever pop culture harlot the corporate media foists on American youth — this woman is “dumbfounded” that she’ll no longer be able to purchase Dr. Pepper and brownies with her government-issued EBT card:

“I am so dumbfounded right now. There are people who genuinely think that people who use EBTs don’t deserve sodas, candy, or desserts. You’re gonna tell me that my daughter doesn’t deserve a popsicle? You’re gonna tell me that I don’t deserve to get brownies? You’re gonna tell me I can’t have a fucking Dr. Pepper with my dinner? And all I’m hearing is ‘be grateful’… Get off of your throne of entitlement* and take a look around you guys. Everyone is one bad day away from being homeless or even needing government assistance. Do you guys not see how that makes you look? Your lack of empathy and understanding is outstandingly atrocious.”

*I don’t think this lady understands what “entitlement” means, as she’s literally the beneficiary of government entitlements — ones which no rational taxpayer would believe shouldn’t come with strings attached, such as not allowing them to be used to purchase techno-slop like Dr. Pepper that is going to cause diabetes and that the taxpayer will further be on the hook for down the line via Medicaid expenses.

Related: Diverse Fat Activist Gets Paid to Lie to Children About Nutrition for Corporate Profit

Via Britannica (emphasis added):

“Entitlement, generally, any government-provided or government-managed benefit or service to which some or all individuals are entitled by law… Among government-provided or government-managed entitlements in the United States, some have been means-tested (Medicaid, Aid to Families with Dependent Children [AFDC], and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps).”

So, yes, I’m afraid, taxpayers are well within their rights to insist that their money — or, technically, borrowed money from the Fed in their name, heaped onto the national debt, but the point remains — not be spent subsidizing the reckless lifestyles of these burdens for the sake of giant food corporations’ profits.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv