Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
1h

just think about this. once you get over the outrage of her statement, consider her deep seated mindset. equity to those paying for her snacks is nowhere. she is completely brainwashed. of course, it is easy for humans to be brainwashed in ideas that serve their self-interest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nathan Hale 1776's avatar
Nathan Hale 1776
1h

Wholly predictably, Lyndon Johnson's preposterously misnomered "Great Society" social engineering schemes have proven to be hot houses for the cultivation of sloth, immorality, irresponsibility, raging narcissism and stratospheric levels of expectation. Top to the bottom of society welfarism has had almost incalculably ruinous effects on our civilization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture