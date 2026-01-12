Credit to this guy (and a commenter on an article I published at PJ Media recently) for the apropos insertion of Orwellian psychology into the discourse.

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”

-George Orwell, 1984

The phenomenon of feral anti-ICE Karens currently running riot across the country is what happens when childless women — who don’t believe in God or anything else but are starved for meaning — decide, spurred by savior complexes instilled in them via culture, to adopt society as their children and turn an entire country into their infants to be protected from the bad men.

…The bad men who, in this context, per Social Justice™ dogma, are white men trying to fend off the Third World invaders lured into every Western country by the globalist power structure in order to undermine and rot them from within ahead of consolidation into a sprawling techno-dystopia free of the vestiges of national sovereignty.

In other words, ICE is the perfect boogeyman to coax the anti-ICE Karens, facilitated by both literal and de facto state media, into full-on psychosis, which is what we are seeing unfold.

A lot of this stuff, like this menacing softball catcher-type lesbian who might literally have rabies, harkens back to the theatrical histrionics of the Salem Witch Trials.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers to the psychopathy that goes into these displays of lunacy, but, as Orwell and others have long observed, something unique to female psychology spawns it.

