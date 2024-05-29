If you play this most dangerous drinking game, you’ll find yourself in short order to be…

Directors will tell you that jump cuts are great for actors who suck and/or can’t remember their lines. The Brandon construct fits both criteria.

To answer the rhetorical titular question, I counted.

The answer is six — about one every seven seconds.

The Brandon construct, in a transparently desperate bid to try to shore up his rapidly diminish base of young voters, took the bold step of reclassifying weed as Schedule III instead of Schedule I. Profiles in courage!

Related: Brandon Entity Handlers Shorten Campaign Speeches Animal Farm-Style, Cite ‘Quality Over Quantity’

The Brandon’s tough-guy debate acceptance video — after refusing to agree to debate for months until his poll numbers cratered so badly that he was forced to acquiesce — was even worse, if you would believe it.

His thirteen-second video featured five jump cuts. Do the math on that second-to-jump cut ratio.

Every other White House propaganda production is a similar jump-cut bonanza. It should be deeply embarrassing for whoever gets paid to edit these monstrosities into anything presentable, but of course these people have no shame. That’s why they work for the government in the first place.

This, it should be allowed to slip by without noting, is theoretically the guy with the nuclear codes at his disposal — the one who can’t talk for a minute straight without deceptive video editing to make it look like he can speak in semi-coherent sentences.

Although, let’s be real, Dr. (not a real doctor) Jill likely keeps those in her power-purse next to his decrepit ballsack.

We might not know exactly who’s calling the shots here, but it ain’t the Brandon entity. Rumor has it Dr. Lady Jill has had a huge hand to play in refusing to retire her husband despite internal party pressure; she certainly seems to bask in the limelight.

Methinks there’s something else the Prestigious Madame First Lady Dr. can’t let go of.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.