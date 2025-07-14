“Republican strategist” Doug Heve — who appears to not have an aptitude for strategizing unless pissing off his entire party’s base with condescending lectures on cable news qualifies as “strategy” — appeared on The Most Trusted Name in News™ to mock the MAGA rabble for its interest in uncovering the unindicted co-conspirators in the largest known child sex trafficking ring in world history implicating elites from all sectors of society:

“There’s so many weird, bizarro Adam’s Family-esque stories. People go down rabbit holes when it comes to the MAGA base. I’ve never read a Jeffrey Epstein story. When somebody complains that Donald Trump has not told us where Elvis is really lving, I’m not going to read that ever, also.”

He later, in the same segment, suggested that anyone who does pursue the Epstein story is mentally ill: “I think the mental health of America… is much better off not paying attention to those crazy, shiny things.”

Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

Related: Former Trump Adviser to CNN: Epstein Memo Blowback ‘Ado About Nothing’

Like his colleague, David Urban, one-time Donald Trump presidential campaign senior adviser and current RINO CNN hack was consulted for his deeply informed opinion on Jeffrey Epstein and the multinational child sex trafficking ring he ran to service and entrap political and business elites to later be used as blackmail to usurp any pretense of democratic governance.

Here is his equally enlightened take:

“Listen, I think there’s… it’s a whole lot to do about nothing. It is, it lives in the dark crevices of the underbelly of the internet where rumors and you know, terrible things exist like this. And I have a great deal of faith that the former Trump justice department under Attorney General Barr did a very good job of looking at it… and finding out there’s no more there there than is already there.”

“There’s no more there there than is already there.”

He’s a wordsmith!

Related: AG Pam Bondi: Still-Unreleased Epstein Files to Be Redacted for ‘National Security’

Per Wikipedia, Urban “was recognized on The Hill's ‘Top Lobbyists’ list in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.”

In other words, his precious clients are likely all over the Epstein list, which could go a long way to explaining his aggressive disinterest in coming up with the list of unindicted perpetrators.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv