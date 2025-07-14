Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
3h

if you look carefully, while bondi is speaking, trump is blinking his eyelids.

it's morse code: first - 'i am being held hostage'.

followed by: 'the apparatus has seized complete control. sorry, but y'all are on your own now. godspeed'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture