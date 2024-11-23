(I covered this topic last night during a radio interview with Jim Watkins. Here I’d like to expand on the relevant comments towards the end of the segment.)

Whether Trump is truly some kind of salvation from the anti-human, neoliberal technocracy we’ve been subject to in the West for seventy years post-WWII remains to be seen.

Other commentators, as they are free to do, have already passed judgment one way or another regarding if he’ll deliver the goods or not.

As for me, I’ll keep an open mind until the fruits of his presidency are borne out.

What’s already inarguable — not that it’s a surprise — is that the establishment Republican RINO class is not planning to play for anyone’s team for the next four years except their own and their donor-owners’.

Whatever overblown overtures these Swamp creatures might mouth to Democracy™ in public, in private their interests are fundamentally at odds with Trump’s and especially the American citizenry’s that put Trump into office.

Their gravy train is on the line with all of this #DraintheSwamp and government efficiency talk; they’ve gotten fat and happy feeding at the trough and so they’re not going to forfeit their greasy kickback schemes without a fight.

The blue firewall won’t exist in the upcoming Congressional session, the Democrats having been roundly rejected as they should have been, so the onus is on the RINOs to subvert Trump’s agenda and, by proxy, the agenda of the American voters.

They’ll be aided and abetted by legacy media in that effort from start to finish.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“While much of the GOP has become a Trump subsidiary, there are still some Senate Republicans who consider themselves members of a co-equal branch of government and take their Advise and Consent duty seriously… The challenge will not just be how willing they are to thwart Trump, but whether they will be willing to do so with more than one nominee. It’s one thing to rise up with safety in numbers and block, say, Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general should it reach the floor. It’s quite another to torpedo Gaetz and then take down another, let alone two or three, more Trump appointees. It’s worth watching, though, because this same bloc of Republican lawmakers would also be the most likely to reemerge later in Trump’s term to selectively challenge him on issues (tariffs or foreign policy come to mind) or an inevitable power grab.”

On a deeper level, of course, this is about the entrenched Deep State trying, via its well-heeled proxies in Congress, to maintain its grip on power.

On the more superficial palace intrigue level, though, this is about a Congress desperate to maintain its institutional power within the broader power structure by defying an executive, no matter how big his mandate is, on behalf of the entrenched permanent bureaucracy and its budding techno-fiefdom.

