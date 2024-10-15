To hear the corporate media tell the tale, resistance to the government-mediated replacement of the native populations of places like Springfield all boils down to Ku-Klux-Klannery by domestic terrorists — case closed.

Via TIME (emphasis added):

“During the September 2024 Presidential debate, Donald J. Trump, attempting to reclaim the Presidency, made a shocking claim: Haitian immigrants in Ohio suburbs were eating people’s pets. This outrageous accusation sparked a firestorm, with J.D. Vance, the Republican Vice-Presidential nominee and an Ohio native, amplifying the narrative. Vance insisted that 911 calls had been made, alleging that Haitian migrants were capturing geese from local parks in Springfield and eating them. Despite Springfield’s mayor dismissing these claims, the damage was done. Schools were threatened with bomb scares and Haitians in Springfield became targets of violence… This vilification cannot be understood however, without looking at the long history of demonizing Black religions, which has been a cultural foundation of white supremacy, as it presents these groups as threats not only to public safety, but to the moral fabric of the country itself… Culturally and politically, Haitians have been continuously demonized, reinforcing the original lie of white supremacy: that slavery was not a brutal system of exploitation, but a benevolent project that benefited the enslaved. White Europeans convinced themselves that they were saving the souls of Africans by enslaving them, civilizing them, and converting them to Christianity. Black religions, like Vodou and Santería, became key targets in this civilizing mission, demonized as pagan, savage, and dangerous. Anti-Blackness and anti-Africanness thus became embedded in the white collective subconscious… Such ideas have persisted in modern America, with dangerous consequences. During the 1980s, stigmas of Black and brown “boat people” circulated with stories of tainted blood and “voodoo” religions that contributed to attempts at the deportation of Haitians and detained Cuban refugees (most of whom were Black) and had arrived during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift.”

A white hood around every corner! Thankfully, the ADL is on the job.

Via Haitian Times (emphasis added):

“Officials in Springfield, Ohio removed a white supremacist group’s leader from a city council meeting Tuesday after he delivered “a word of warning” against allowing Haitian immigrants to settle in the community. Yet, the brief appearance of the man who identified himself as Nathaniel Higgers still triggered grave concern among Haitians and leaders hoping to help the newcomers and longtime residents co-exist. In a video of the meeting posted on Facebook, Berentz said he was the organizer of an anti-Haitian march held during a recent music festival in the city. He was representing Blood Tribe, a growing neo-Nazi group that the Anti-Defamation League describes as presenting “a hardcore white supremacist group.””

Apparently, if we’re running with the ADL narrative, even the bigoted Dominican Republicans — noted white racists — have been bit by the White Supremacy™ bug.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“The Dominican Republic said Tuesday it has deported or repatriated nearly 11,000 Haitians in the past week, fulfilling a pledge to do so weekly as neighboring Haiti scrambles to handle the influx while besieged by gang violence and poverty. The Dominican government announced last week that it would deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an “excess” of immigrants as relations between the countries that share the island of Hispaniola continue to sour. These are the largest such deportations in recent history there. The announcement prompted Haitian officials to request an emergency meeting at the Organization of American States, where Haitian permanent representative Gandy Thomas called the deportations “a strategy of ethnic cleansing” and “a discriminatory campaign against Haitians due to their nationality and color of their skin.””

Let us wait like well-behaved schoolchildren, with all due deference, our elbows on our knees and our fists on our chins, for the ADL to spell out how this is all white people’s fault.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

