To hear the corporate media tell the tale, resistance to the government-mediated replacement of the native populations of places like Springfield all boils down to Ku-Klux-Klannery by domestic terrorists — case closed.
Via TIME (emphasis added):
“During the September 2024 Presidential debate, Donald J. Trump, attempting to reclaim the Presidency, made a shocking claim: Haitian immigrants in Ohio suburbs were eating people’s pets. This outrageous accusation sparked a firestorm, with J.D. Vance, the Republican Vice-Presidential nominee and an Ohio native, amplifying the narrative. Vance insisted that 911 calls had been made, alleging that Haitian migrants were capturing geese from local parks in Springfield and eating them. Despite Springfield’s mayor dismissing these claims, the damage was done. Schools were threatened with bomb scares and Haitians in Springfield became targets of violence…
This vilification cannot be understood however, without looking at the long history of demonizing Black religions, which has been a cultural foundation of white supremacy, as it presents these groups as threats not only to public safety, but to the moral fabric of the country itself…
Culturally and politically, Haitians have been continuously demonized, reinforcing the original lie of white supremacy: that slavery was not a brutal system of exploitation, but a benevolent project that benefited the enslaved. White Europeans convinced themselves that they were saving the souls of Africans by enslaving them, civilizing them, and converting them to Christianity. Black religions, like Vodou and Santería, became key targets in this civilizing mission, demonized as pagan, savage, and dangerous. Anti-Blackness and anti-Africanness thus became embedded in the white collective subconscious…
Such ideas have persisted in modern America, with dangerous consequences. During the 1980s, stigmas of Black and brown “boat people” circulated with stories of tainted blood and “voodoo” religions that contributed to attempts at the deportation of Haitians and detained Cuban refugees (most of whom were Black) and had arrived during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift.”
Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants
A white hood around every corner! Thankfully, the ADL is on the job.
Via Haitian Times (emphasis added):
“Officials in Springfield, Ohio removed a white supremacist group’s leader from a city council meeting Tuesday after he delivered “a word of warning” against allowing Haitian immigrants to settle in the community. Yet, the brief appearance of the man who identified himself as Nathaniel Higgers still triggered grave concern among Haitians and leaders hoping to help the newcomers and longtime residents co-exist.
In a video of the meeting posted on Facebook, Berentz said he was the organizer of an anti-Haitian march held during a recent music festival in the city. He was representing Blood Tribe, a growing neo-Nazi group that the Anti-Defamation League describes as presenting “a hardcore white supremacist group.””
Related: Vivek Ramaswamy Now a White Supremacist™ According to Democrat Party
Apparently, if we’re running with the ADL narrative, even the bigoted Dominican Republicans — noted white racists — have been bit by the White Supremacy™ bug.
Via Associated Press (emphasis added):
“The Dominican Republic said Tuesday it has deported or repatriated nearly 11,000 Haitians in the past week, fulfilling a pledge to do so weekly as neighboring Haiti scrambles to handle the influx while besieged by gang violence and poverty.
The Dominican government announced last week that it would deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an “excess” of immigrants as relations between the countries that share the island of Hispaniola continue to sour. These are the largest such deportations in recent history there.
The announcement prompted Haitian officials to request an emergency meeting at the Organization of American States, where Haitian permanent representative Gandy Thomas called the deportations “a strategy of ethnic cleansing” and “a discriminatory campaign against Haitians due to their nationality and color of their skin.””
Let us wait like well-behaved schoolchildren, with all due deference, our elbows on our knees and our fists on our chins, for the ADL to spell out how this is all white people’s fault.
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.
Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.
Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw
Isn’t it just amazing how ANY pushback against having an alien culture take over your hometown is now considered white supremacy? This kind of takeover of the meaning of language is a big contributor to the justification of the FBI, DHS etc. being able to claim that the biggest threat on our soil is now far right extremist “white supremacy” groups. This is absolutely classic communist strategy. The takeover of language and the rewriting of history are cornerstones of this strategy and our children are the the most vulnerable victims of it, as they are subjected six hours a day to its poisonous ideology by carefully weaponized teachers unions and DEI hiring practices in our schools. Parents need to organize their own schools away from the influence of this country/ culture destroying narrative being foisted on their children that they are paying for. The article from TIME magazine was dripping in condemnation and implying we should be forever guilty of imperialism as if we alone invented it. All of history is replete with the conquering of other cultures by stronger ones. This includes all races, but only whites are to be held forever guilty of it. While atrocities and subjugations are surely committed by these clashes, such is the nature of war. Whoever said “War is Hell” wasn’t kidding, and while we try to find more peaceful ways to deal more equitably the horrific fallout, perpetual guilt benefits no one except the force trying to conquer by psychological means rather than kinetic warfare. The usurpation of the meaning of language is one of their most powerful tools, and we must pushback any and all times that we see it. Thank you Ben for continuing to shine a light on the cultural aspects of this war we are now engaged in.
This whole piece of drivel is actually an interesting sample of the constant repetition of certain themes. Psychologically it’s easy to not read and think too deeply and accept it based on the sheer familiarity of the themes. “Everyone’s saying it so it must be true “. However, if you analyze it even slightly below the surface of familiarity the whole piece is a lie.
Haitians aren’t continually harassed. They mostly live on their poor island and have even received aid when in distress. Santeria and voodoo are not African religions that Europeans used as pretext to enslave people, they are religions that arose in the americas. Etc etc.
The tone of these types of articles reminds me of the rules of writing a musical hit. It needs to sound familiar enough to what the listener has heard before. The mind, apparently, likes predictability and familiarity, and these types of nonsense pieces provide that and keep the indoctrinated reader contentedly nodding along, never questioning the brainwashing.