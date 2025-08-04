Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
2h

If many of the women who play for the WBA would run the court the way they run that mouth, viewership might possibly go up. Instead, they choose to act like high school girls in a continuous cat fight. Caitlin Clark brought more fans when she came, & many of the players (even the ones on her team) hate her for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture