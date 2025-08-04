In what might be described as the worst terrorist attack on American soil since 9/11, multiple WNBA courts in the past week have been pelted with brutal flying missiles, launched from somewhere within the small civilian crowds who attend these events.

It’s raining dildos out there.

No one is safe.

Where is Department of Homeland Security girlboss Kristi Noem?

She’s quick with the draw to execute her own puppy named Cricket in a gravel pit like a prisoner of war as a kind of prophylactic measure — but apparently she’s AWAL when it comes to prioritizing the national treasures that are our WNBA stars.

See: People With Plastic Faces Are Not to Be Trusted

The fine and woefully underpaid specimens who populate the WNBA “lesbian zoo,” as Top Deplorable Gavin McInnes once described it, deserve to have a workspace uninterrupted with these kind of barbaric, Taliban-esque displays of literal violence designed to set back women’s sacred right to get paid for sportsball even when no one watches their sport.

You’re either with the hardest-working women in showbusiness or you’re with the terrorists.

Unless, of course, the dildo assault was a false-flag operation intended to gin up public sympathy as leverage in the WNBA players’ bid to get paid “what you owe us.”

Related: Black Actress Worth Estimated $12 Million Cries About Low Pay, Cites Racism

Via Mises Institute (emphasis added):

“At the present time, the average WNBA base salary is $102,249, while the average NBA salary is $11,910,649. In the NBA, the players’ share of the league revenues is between 49 and 51 percent while in the WNBA, the players’ share of the league revenues is 9.3 percent. So, doing some simple math, the WNBA players are demanding the same percentage of revenues as their male counterparts, thus what they are “owed.” There is a problem with those calculations, however. The most recent count for WNBA revenues is $200 million, while two years ago, revenues for the NBA passed $11 billion. Both leagues have expenses well beyond player salaries, and even with the WNBA’s newfound popularity, the league lost $40 million last year. Economically speaking, the WNBA is not producing wealth but rather destroying it. This is not an irregular occurrence, but rather a standard feature of the WNBA since its founding in 1997. Had it been an ordinary business, it would have folded years ago, but instead is kept alive in large part because of subsidies from the NBA, which owns 42 percent of the league. Given that this arrangement has lasted for the past 28 years, it is doubtful that the NBA will pull the plug anytime soon. But while the WNBA players are demanding more “revenue sharing,” they ignore the fact that revenues are not what is significant; profits are. Should the players be paid via 50 percent of the revenues, as they are demanding, the league’s losses would grow significantly, enough to scare off potential investors and possibly the NBA itself… Why is the WNBA losing money while salaries are less than 10 percent of revenues while the NBA is profitable even when half of its revenues are spent on the players? The simple answer is that the NBA has more than $5 billion to pay its other expenses while the WNBA would have only about $100 million for all other expenses if the league’s leadership were to give into the players’ demands.”

Related: Denver Councilwoman Floats Whites-Only Business Tax

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv