John
18h

Thank goodness the truth is coming out from one of the criminals herself and now based on her word we can all be sure that Trump is 100% MAGA and not MIGA.

In other news it is now an offence to burn the fake israel state flag in the US.

Kimberly
19h

Seems to me that we're getting a substantial amount of 'bread & circuses', light on the bread, heavy on the circuses.

