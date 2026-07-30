Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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BMeowDawg's avatar
BMeowDawg
3h

There will never be any justice for these crimes. So be it. We learn and adapt and survive and overcome. Evil has no reward end of day.

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
2h

>>Fauci’s already totaled reputation

the problem is that his reputation has not been shredded among pbs/msnbc viewers.

in fact one could easily argue that rand paul just did everything possible to cleanse fauci's rep among that cohort.

eerily similar to the nitwit republicans who interviewed bill and hillary re: epstein (and remember what happened two days later).

>> need to feel the long and vindictive arm of the law too

essentially everyone on your list is a member of the epstein class. who is going to prosecute them?

with their man in the oval office i believe they're quite safe to continue their depravities (including but not limited to sexual, pharmaceutical, genocidal).

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