Unindicted COVID warlord Anthony Fauci’s Senate hearing yesterday, as anticipated, delivered neither answers nor justice for his crimes.

America’s Mengele sauntered in — not, as he ought to have been, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shuffling awkwardly on account of the iron shackles affixed to his ankles — flanked by a half-dozen of the best lawyers money can buy, who had trained him to repeatedly plead the Fifth to every question from Republican Senators (the Democrats, of course, asked him nothing but rather spent their allotted time thanking Fauci for his career of “public service” and regurgitating stale talking points about the vital importance flu vaccines and cancelled NIH grants or whatever).

The best outcome that the farcical spectacle could have conceivably generated is inflicting slightly more damage to Fauci’s already totaled reputation while possibly setting him up for prosecution for contempt of Congress, a relatively minor misdemeanor charge.

Lack of testimony notwithstanding, Fauci knows what he did.

We know what he did.

He knows we know what he did.

We know he knows we know what he did.

Everyone who voted for Trump on the basis of the promised MAHA agenda — a coalition of support without which he likely would not have won — did so not only looking for tangible improvements to (actual) public health into the future but also looking for blood for all of the evils of the past six years visited upon America and the world by Fauci and all of his accomplices in The Science™, Inc.

That blood would serve as a deterrent to prevent future crimes against humanity by the sociopaths who practice The Science™, of course, but also as catharsis, knowing that some small fraction of the pain that these people inflicted — intentionally, methodically, sadistically — on the world be repaid in kind.

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Yesterday’s dog-and-pony show was nothing approaching sufficient. No one came away from that Senate show hearing yesterday satisfied.

No one is impressed with some .gov website tentatively linking vaccines to autism.

No one cares about RFK Jr.’s Fox News interviews restating his long-held and long-espoused conviction that Anthony Fauci is a demon in a human skinsuit; he already covered that ground ad nauseam in his excellent book, The Real Anthony Fauci, and we on the dissident right already all agree.

It’s all played-out slop.

We’re a year and a half into the second Trump administration now; it’s time for indictments for crimes against humanity and military tribunals — and not just of Fauci, who is the figurehead but by no means the only guilty party.

Thousands of Public Health™ officials, pharmaceutical executives, Big Tech censors, elected officials, hospital administrators, and academics need to feel the long and vindictive arm of the law too, including but not limited to:

· Bill Gates · Klaus Schwab · Rochelle Walensky · Everyone in the Biden administration involved in the federal vaccine rollout · Jen Psaki, then-White House press secretary who orchestrated the mass censorship campaign against anyone telling the truth · Albert Bourla · Peter Hotez · David Morens · Half of Congress (at least) · Deborah Birx · Peter Daszak · Everyone on the FDA vaccine committee that approved emergency use authorization · Francis Collins · Tedros Ghebreyesus · Every school administrator who mandated the shots

… To name but a few.

In 2022, Emily Oster at top globalist propaganda rag The Atlantic issued an impassioned plea for something called “pandemic amnesty”:

“We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID… There is an emerging (if not universal) consensus that schools in the U.S. were closed for too long: The health risks of in-school spread were relatively low, whereas the costs to students’ well-being and educational progress were high. The latest figures on learning loss are alarming. But in spring and summer 2020, we had only glimmers of information.”

I’ll take a hard pass on the “pandemic amnesty”; I believe I speak for millions when I say that no amount of time or pleading for mercy will satiate our bloodlust, which will only be quenched once the perpetrators are tried in the aforementioned military tribunals, convicted, lined up against the wall and *legally and lawfully* executed with headshots out of a XM913 50mm Bushmaster Chain Gun in a football stadium in front of cheering thousands and livestreamed to the world.

Or else bring back the National Razor and — legally and lawfully, liberally and lovingly — stick their heads up on pikes up and down the National Mall like Constantine did.

Or leave them, legally and lawfully, to have their flesh eaten by sand flies with their heads locked in mesh cages like Fauci’s grantee did to those beagles, and pipe that video through the web via all official government accounts.

Whatever gets the job done.

Realistically, of course, the current state of affairs unfortunately ensures that a party gaining power with a sincere and motivated interest in delivering said livestreamed executions with 50mm cannons to the people who deserve them, rather than putting on impotent show-trials in the Senate, is virtually inconceivable.

But, like Gatsby, I believe in the green light, in that orgiastic future.

One fine morning…

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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