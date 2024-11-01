Trump spared not the rod for aspirational war criminal and daughter of bona fide war criminal, Liz Cheney, in recent comments to Tucker Carlson regarding the psychological nature of the Washington warmongering elite.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“Donald Trump attacked Liz Cheney for being a “radical war hawk” on Thursday before imagining a violent scene where the former GOP representative had guns aimed at her. “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” said the Republican nominee, who dropped by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s tour stop in Glendale, Arizona. He added, “You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Aw, gee will, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’””

The corporate media, as one might expect, deliberately or unintentionally — let’s not assume they are not too dumb to understand rhetorical devices — let fly right over their heads the obvious and non-literal point that Trump was making about warhawks warmongering with no skin in the game.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Trump’s suggestion that Cheney be fired upon represents an escalation of the violent language he has used to target his political foes. And it comes days before an election in which the former president — who never accepted his 2020 loss — has already undermined public confidence. In recent weeks, he has also suggested a military crackdown on political opponents he has described as “the enemy within.”… Harris has pointed to Trump’s actions and rhetoric — including in a speech she delivered this week from the Ellipse in Washington, the same site where Trump delivered his January 6, 2021, speech — as she tries to court independents and moderate Republicans. “Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls ‘the enemy from within.’ This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better,” Harris said in her Tuesday night remarks. “This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.””

I’m halfway to believing there is some literal metaphysical law dictating that whatever the Deep State propaganda machine accuses Trump of doing must be what it does itself.

FACT CHECK:

· Trump is the only candidate in this race who’s nearly had his ear blown off

· The Biden regime DoD, which I recently reported on, recently made killing American citizens to manage “emergencies” — as defined by the government — official policy

· The Democrats have a lengthy and documented history of election denial on par with, if not exceeding, Trump’s in 2020

