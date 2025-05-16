Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
10h

The only possible reason to have these labs is to murder other human beings. Everyone working in these labs should be arrested, given a fair trial ...... and shot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
4h

Prof. Eric Pianka revealed the "progressive" agenda to "save the planet" 20 years ago:

"AIDS is not an efficient killer, he explained, because it is too slow. His favorite candidate for eliminating 90 percent of the world's population is airborne Ebola (ebola reston), because it is both highly lethal and it kills in days, instead of years..."

Source: https://reason.com/2006/04/03/to-save-the-planet-kill-90-per/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture