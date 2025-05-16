The recent Senate Health Committee hearing featuring RFK Jr. — a total and predictable shitshow of pharmaceutical talking points masquerading as deep concern for constituents’ welfare — unveiled two shocking news items that had flown under my radar, and likely yours, just within the first few minutes.

First, Sen. Rand Paul broached an alleged lover’s spat among government biolab workers that resulted in the jaded lover poking a hole in the other’s hazmat suit at a facility studying weaponized Ebola, potentially exposing him/her to the virus and, by extension, risking an outbreak — an incident that the director, Dr. Connie Schmaljohn, apparently didn’t believe even warranted reporting, much less punishment.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“A US government lab studying the world's deadliest diseases been shut down over safety concerns after a spat between two scientists who were romantically involved. Speaking anonymously, an HHS source revealed that one of the researchers poked a hole in the other's protective equipment during a vicious 'lovers' spat'. Dr Connie Schmaljohn, the lab's director, was also placed on administrative leave after she allegedly failed to report the incident to other officials.”

The fine specimen overseeing our collective public health, Dr Connie:

The truly horrific line of questioning from Paul, however, concerned his allegation that a DHS lab close to the infamous Fort Detrick facility is working on aerosolized Ebola:

“I am told in public records that they are doing experiments or have done experiments to aerosolize Ebola at the Impact lab, that’s the DHS lab nearby Fort Detrick… The idea of aerosolizing Ebola, I think is, uh, and/or training Ebola to be aerosolized is incredibly dangerous and probably goes against the Biological Weapons Convention.”

On that score, I had known there was a concern that The Science™ might undertake such a reckless project, but I wasn’t aware there was already evidence in the public domain that they had actively looked into how to make aerosolized Ebola infectious to humans.

Back in 2012, researchers at now-shuttered Fort Detrick, which also developed SARS-CoV-2, sought to manipulate, with success, mouse genetics to make them more susceptible to aerosolized Ebola.

Via Viruses (emphasis added):

“In order to identify wild-type, inbred, mouse strains in which exposure to aerosolized [mouse-adapted Ebola virus] is uniformly lethal, 60 BXD (C57BL/6 crossed with DBA/2) recombinant inbred (RI) and advanced RI (ARI) mouse strains were exposed to aerosolized MA-EBOV, and monitored for disease severity… The family Filoviridae includes two genera, Ebolavirus and Marburgvirus and a third putative genus Ceuvavirus. Filoviruses have caused extremely lethal sporadic human outbreaks, primarily in central Africa, and are classified as Category A Bioterrorism Agents by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The primary threat of filoviruses, as weapons of bioterrorism, is thought to be as aerosols. Appropriate animal models are therefore needed for discovery and testing of filovirus countermeasures and for gaining a better understanding of the pathogenesis of airborne filovirus infection. Aerosol models have been developed in non-human primates (NHPs) for Sudan virus (SUDV), Ebola virus (EBOV) and Marburg virus (MARV). Filovirus infection of NHPs may provide the best representation of the disease process in humans… Mouse strains were generated by a special scheme of crossing of B6 and D2 mice and their progeny leading to accumulation of recombinations in the genome of each strain…. Five BXD mouse strains had uniform lethality upon exposure to aerosolized MA-EBOV.”

This research opens up the door for weaponization because, if they can pinpoint what genetic changes in humans might make them susceptible to airborne Ebola, nefarious actors can induce those changes and create a pandemic — possibly via mRNA “therapy.”

Alternatively, they could just cook up a new strain that doesn’t require any pre-manipulation of the human genome and let it slip through any of the one hundred “accidental” “leaks” emanating from U.S. biolabs alone every year.

Via Daily Mail, March 2024 (emphasis added):

“America suffers a 'startlingly high' number of lab leak incidents at its top virus labs every year, data shows — amid calls for centers to slash the number of experiments carried out on diseases that could spark pandemics. Official data reveals more than 600 releases of 'controlled' pathogens - which may include anthrax, tuberculosis and Ebola - were recorded in the US over the eight years to 2022, equivalent to 70 to 100 releases every year. At least two US workers were infected after the 'release events' over the last eight years — including the crippling mosquito-borne virus Chikungunya and the bacterial infection Q fever — although no deaths were reported.”

To add insult to injury, as the cherry on the biomedical terrorism cake, they’ve also been quietly studying the clinical application of kidney-wrecking remdesivir, presumably to finish off any patients who might survive a weaponized Ebola outbreak, per Scientific Reports.

Or maybe I’m a conspiracy theorist and tinkering with a virus with upwards of 50% fatality rate in clandestine government labs devoid of any meaningful oversight is all in the benevolent service of humanity.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

