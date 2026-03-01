Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

As if she were discussing a picnic spread, DHS Secretary Krisi Noem nonchalantly spills the beans to Patrick Bet-David, February X, 2026:

“I just found the other day a whole room on this [DHS headquarters] campus that was a secret SCIF secure facility that had files nobody knew existed. So we just happened to have an employee walk by a door and wonder what it was. And started asking questions. We went there. There was individuals working in there that had secret files that nobody knew about on some of these most controversial topics like that. And now I’ve got that turned over to attorneys, and we’re getting to the bottom of what exactly happened there… You know, we have CBP, which is Customs and Border Protection. They know every traveler that comes into this country, every good that comes in, they’re the ones who assess and collect all of the tariffs. But the information that they had on travelers that came in during COVID, what are national labs, which I also have national labs under my jurisdiction. There are scientists that participated with that Wuhan lab. How they were traveling back and forth between each other, and working on those experiments. It’s been eye-opening… Some of my own employees in my department have downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me, to record our meetings. They had done that to several of the politicals. And so we ended up bringing in people, and that was something that if you didn’t have those technology experts here in the department… it would still be happening today. .. I always believed when people talked about the deep state before that it existed. I never would have dreamed that it was as bad as it is… I’m still every day trying to dig out people who don’t love America, that not just work at this department, but also work throughout the federal government.”

In summary, a shadow government within a government, embedded in the national security apparatus beyond any accountability to its nominal leader, is wiretapping political appointees’ devices, ostensibly to monitor and thwart any law enforcement efforts they disagree with and probably to also gather blackmail material on them.

Meanwhile these same shadowy forces are, according to Noem, covering the tracks of American scientists who traveled to Wuhan to collude with the CCP to unleash COVID on the world, none of whom have been indicted or seemingly even investigated by the Department of Justice under the Trump administration.

What a curious series of rapid-fire admissions that have elicited zero interest or follow-up from the self-styled vanguards of Sacred Democracy™, the corporate state media.

Is national sheriff Pam Bondi on this alleged massive subversion of the rule of law, or is her focus still squarely on bragging about the stock market to distract public attention away from Epstein’s accomplices and prosecuting phantom “hate speech” crimes to be bothered to look into a shadow government hiding secrets about the biggest bioterror crime against humanity in history?

Meanwhile, lest we suffer the delusion that gain-of-function work to engineer ever-more-dangerous artificial pathogens with which to terrorize the world is a thing of the past, White Coat Waste Project recently got its hands on a leaked November 2025 report from an NIH lab in Montana that routinely performs gain-of-function work indicating the accidental theft, loss or release of an unidentified pathogen. No public statement has been forthcoming from the public health apparatus.

Via Independent Newsroom:

“Documents obtained by the animal research watchdog group White Coat Waste Project reveal that the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) reported a possible theft, loss, or release of a highly regulated select biological agent in November 2025. According to the lab’s November 2025 biosafety report, under the section for “Biological Incidents to Report,” RML documented: “Form 3 reported to Federal Select Agent Program on 11/13/2025.”This entry refers to USDA-CDC Form 3, the mandatory notification form used by registered facilities to alert the Federal Select Agent Program — a joint program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — of any theft, loss, or release involving select agents or toxins. These substances are classified as posing a severe threat to public health, animal health, or plant health and are subject to strict federal oversight. Select agents include some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens and toxins, such as anthrax, plague, foot-and-mouth disease, Ebola, and others capable of causing widespread harm or death. Federal regulations require immediate reporting of such incidents, with a complete Form 3 submission typically due within days of discovery. The reports help authorities assess risks, contain potential exposures, and investigate circumstances. No additional public details have emerged regarding the specific agent involved, the nature of the incident (whether theft, loss, or release), any potential exposures, containment measures taken, or outcomes. The NIH and RML have not issued public statements on the matter as of the latest available information. Located in Hamilton, Montana, RML is a high-containment biomedical research facility operated by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — formerly led by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The lab specializes in studying dangerous pathogens, often through high-risk animal experiments in Biosafety Level 3 and 4 facilities. Its work includes research on emerging infectious diseases, with the goal of developing countermeasures like vaccines and treatments.” Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

