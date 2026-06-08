Don’t Want an AI Data Center in Your Backyard? You Might Be a Domestic Terrorist!

(+ Notes on the evolution of the national security state)

Americans deemed insufficiently enthusiastic about the construction of behemoth AI data centers currently being erected all across the United States will now, per leaked DHS documents, enjoy the designation of “domestic terrorist” — a term, like “racist,” having lost nearly all of whatever meaning it might have once had due to gross overuse.

Related: German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

A brief history of the U.S. national security state:

· The U.S. national security state, as such, began in the aftermath of the Cold War with the creation of the CIA out of the architecture of wartime intelligence apparatus Office of Strategic Services (OSS), with its primary initial opponent being the Soviet Union and subversive elements inside of the United States sympathetic to communism

· In the 1960s, it turned more overtly inward to confront the nascent left-wing “civil rights” coalition consisting of the hippies, Black Panthers, anti-Vietnam War activists, etc.

· After the Soviet Union collapsed in ‘91, it needed a new enemy, which was provided (conveniently) by the 9/11 attacks: radical Islam (armed and financed by the CIA in many cases, but that’s neither here nor there).

· In 2016, the national security state turned on Trump and his supporters, as well as Russia in a reimagined McCarthyism, which it claimed had stolen the election for Trump.

Even while Trump occupied the White House, rogue elements of the Deep State, which exists beyond all accountability or scrutiny, simply did whatever they wanted.

· In 2021, under Biden, it opened up a whole new chapter that should not easily be forgotten nor forgiven: the entire right wing of the United States became Public Enemy #1, “even libertarians,” as elucidated by Deep State capo John Brennan on MSNBC on the eve of the Brandon entity’s inauguration:

· In 2026, the new enemy is shaping up to be “anti-technology extremists,” per leaked DHS documents

Related: Google Seeks Approval to Release 32 Million AI-Bred Mosquitoes on California, Florida

Via Wired:

“Federal intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement are circulating reports with a new domestic target in mind: anti-technology extremists. More than 1,000 pages of unpublished reports from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and fusion centers obtained by WIRED show a national shift taking place to surveil this new and worryingly broad category of people and activities deemed an emerging threat… Among the documents in the tranche obtained by WIRED is a New York Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau report that warns of widespread upheaval in response to AI adoption. Of particular note is a novel term for what the bureau purports to be an emerging extremism threat. “The chaotic atmosphere that may result from emergent AI technology in the next five years may fuel large-scale protests that devolve into civil unrest and anti-tech violent extremist activity, especially in large urban areas such as New York City,” the report reads. The term “anti-tech violent extremism” does not appear in any publicly available DHS or FBI domestic extremism reports or guides and represents a novel grouping of a wide range of ideologies under a single extremist category.”

As you will note, there is no real through-line between all of these national security state boogeymen over the years — hippies, anti-lockdown activists, jihadists, “anti-technology extremists” — except that they have served as useful whipping boys at various times in the pursuit of various agendas, none of which are primarily or, often, even secondarily about actually protecting American national security.

Eventually, regardless of ideological alignment, whoever opposes the Deep State interests — whether it be the construction of AI data centers at a mind-boggling pace without little public debate or transitioning children in public school or opposing COVID lockdowns — is going to get the shaft.

Related: U.S. Corporate Profit Margins Surge to All-Time Apex

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The unsettling aspect of this new DHS vendetta against “anti-technology extremists” to consider, apart from the obvious, is that with every major novel technology or social engineering scheme in the past — COVID being the most recent obvious example — its architects took great pains to propagandize the public into going along with the program.

They waved all manner of “carrots” in the rubes’ faces to get them to take the COVID shots — free doughnuts, lottery tickets, even lap dances.

The “stick,” as it were — denial of the ability to work or attend school, for instance — was for the holdouts who couldn’t be duped into buying in upfront once they realized the “anti-vaxxers” weren’t complying with the program and couldn’t be made to change their minds with free Shake Shack slop.

Related: Canadian Government Pushes Psychiatric Medication for ‘Vaccine-Hesitant’

With the AI buildout, there’s not a carrot in sight.

Kevin Leary, currently trying to push through approval for a 40,000-acre AI data center in Utah, made an awkward, unconvincing hard-sell to Tucker Carlson, in which he came off like a class A sociopath — and that’s about the extent of the PR campaign.

Instead, it’s straight to enforcement of the new regime, which would seem to suggest they no longer believe they even need the consent of the governed, as it were, to press ahead. So confident are they in their ability to simply crush any dissent that they’re just going to sic the national security state on their opponents and wash their hands of it.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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