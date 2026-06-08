Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
18h

the reason this particular issue is so important to them now is that iran has demonstrated how easy it is to kill an amazon data center.

they know the centers are vulnerable on multiple fronts. so lawfare is the only remaining option.

along these lines, use a vpn? you're a criminal. clicked agree on an app? you've just authorized the doj to gather your personal information.

https://www.techdirt.com/2026/04/03/senators-ask-tulsi-gabbard-to-tell-americans-that-vpn-use-might-subject-them-to-domestic-surveillance/

>>In a letter sent Thursday to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the lawmakers say that because VPNs obscure a user’s true location, and because intelligence agencies presume that communications of unknown origin are foreign, Americans may be inadvertently waiving the privacy protections they’re entitled to under the law.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/doj-orders-apple-google-to-hand-over-obdii-app-user-data-in-emissions-probe

>>Department of Justice has subpoenaed Apple and Google to provide information on at least 100,000 users who downloaded the EZ Lynk Auto Agent app.

>>However, the DOJ says that anyone who agreed to EZ Lynk’s terms and conditions “no longer [has] a cognizable privacy interest as to that information.”

Reply
Share
AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
19h

Humanity is being driven right off the cliff by a driverless Uber

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture