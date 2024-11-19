Just literally two weeks ago, you might recall, legacy media had been for years, hysterically, on a 24/7 basis, claiming that Donald Trump was plotting to overthrow Our Sacred Democracy™, a Russian menace who must be stopped at all costs, an existential threat to the American way of life as we know it.

Less than 14 days later, Operating Mockingbirds are singing quite a different tune — like, a dramatically, shockingly different tune.

Via The Daily Beast (emphasis added):

“The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski said. “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”… “What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski said… “In this meeting, President Trump was cheerful,” Brzezinski said. “He was upbeat. He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues, and for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times—especially between us—I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?” Brzezinski went on to say that she and Scarborough have been “as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump’s actions and words,” but that his latest election victory called for a new approach. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different,” she said. “And that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him.””

Many others in the corporate media echo chamber have followed suit.

What gives for the sudden vibe shift?

Theories:

· Intelligence/honeypot-type operation to gather kompromat

· Access journalism — interviews for friendly coverage, the modus operandi for corporate media

· Trump has indicated a willingness to play ball with the Deep State

· Fear of personal reprisal/dirty laundry aired

The latter possibility is the most ideal: Does Trump have dirt on either of these two former friends and full-on, bona fide members of the elite governing class?

Presumably, if he did, he would have released it by now. But it’s also possible he might have learned something new of interest in recent history.

All of these people — anyone who makes it to the top of the corporate media hierarchy — have a trail of filth littering their past, waiting to be revealed to the world.

If only Trump, with the DOJ soon at his disposal, could get in there and dig up those skeletons — what a marvelous news cycle that would be!

